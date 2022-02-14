Ice cream recall expanded after traces of listeria found

A Connecticut-based ice cream company has expanded a recall to include all of its products after testing revealed the presence of harmful bacteria.

The Royal Ice Cream Company Inc.'s voluntary recall, initiated earlier this month, includes "all products manufactured at the facility within expiry, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products, which were packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches and portion control slices, were sold at stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New Hampshire.

The company said that sampling by the FDA "revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment."

In response, the company is "holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products" as it works with the FDA to uncover what caused the problem.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries regarding the recalled products.

However, healthy consumers can suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the recall notice.

Listeria can result in "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the notice read. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.