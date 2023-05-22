Bezos, Sanchez engaged. Is there a prenuptial agreement?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Page Six reported Monday on the couple’s latest relationship development, citing an unnamed source "close to the couple." Bezos and Sanchez have been dating for several years, with word of them doing so first surfacing in 2019.

Sanchez donned what appeared to be a large diamond, with Bezos, while on his new yacht the ‘Koru’ in the South of France. The pair have been spotted at the Cannes Film Festival.

It’s unknown whether they have opted for a prenuptial agreement. FOX Business reached out to a spokesperson for the Amazon founder for comment.

Some couples choose to use prenups to divide their assets in the event of a divorce.

Reports from 2019 suggested Bezos and former wife MacKenzie Scott did not have one. The pair said in April of that year that their divorce had been finalized, marking the end of a 25-year marriage.

Bezos and Scott’s divorce settlement involved nearly $38 billion worth of Amazon stock going to Scott, FOX Business previously reported. The total number of shares he gave her amounted to about 19.7 million, equating to a 4% stake in the e-commerce giant.

Forbes reported in late 2019 that Bezos saw a roughly $13 billion decline in his net worth that year, with the impact from the divorce settlement being partially offset by the performance of Amazon’s stock.

The e-commerce giant’s latest proxy statement, filed in mid-April, lists Bezos as holding 12.3% of the company’s common stock as of Feb. 22.

As of late Monday afternoon, the value of Bezos’ personal fortune came in at approximately $137.8 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. For Scott, her net worth was estimated to be $30.9 billion.

On the magazine’s yearly list of the world’s richest people, Bezos slid one spot to third wealthiest for 2023, led only by French luxury giant CEO Bernard Arnault and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

At the end of trading on Monday, the price of Amazon’s stock was up 34% from the start of the year.

Megan Henney contributed to this report.