Bezos, Sanchez engaged. Is there a prenuptial agreement?

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 22

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. 

Page Six reported Monday on the couple’s latest relationship development, citing an unnamed source "close to the couple." Bezos and Sanchez have been dating for several years, with word of them doing so first surfacing in 2019.

Lauren Sanchez in a tank top and Jeff Bezos in a polo shirt about their yacht

***ONE TIME USAGE ONLY** EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aboard their yacht on May 21, 2023 during the 76th cannes Film Festival. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren SanchezRef: SPL7297776 210523 EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPre (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Sanchez donned what appeared to be a large diamond, with Bezos, while on his new yacht the ‘Koru’ in the South of France. The pair have been spotted at the Cannes Film Festival. 

It’s unknown whether they have opted for a prenuptial agreement. FOX Business reached out to a spokesperson for the Amazon founder for comment.

Jeff Bezos on his yacht with Lauren Sanchez in a swimsuit

*ONE TIME USAGE ONLY* PLEASE TALK TO KARLO PASTROVIC FOR FURTHER USAGE* Mallorca, SPAIN - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez pictured relaxing on his new $500M superyacht in Mallorca, Spain. Jeff and Lauren were seen enjoying the (COBRA-DUNES / BACKGRID)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are shown at the London premiere of "Lord of the Rings." (Samir Hussein / Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022, in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood / Getty Images)

Some couples choose to use prenups to divide their assets in the event of a divorce.

Reports from 2019 suggested Bezos and former wife MacKenzie Scott did not have one. The pair said in April of that year that their divorce had been finalized, marking the end of a 25-year marriage.

Bezos and Scott’s divorce settlement involved nearly $38 billion worth of Amazon stock going to Scott, FOX Business previously reported. The total number of shares he gave her amounted to about 19.7 million, equating to a 4% stake in the e-commerce giant. 

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and writer MacKenzie Bezos attend the Amazon Studios Oscar Celebration at Delilah on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon) (Photo by Todd Williamson / Getty Images)

Forbes reported in late 2019 that Bezos saw a roughly $13 billion decline in his net worth that year, with the impact from the divorce settlement being partially offset by the performance of Amazon’s stock.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 115.01 -1.24 -1.07%

The e-commerce giant’s latest proxy statement, filed in mid-April, lists Bezos as holding 12.3% of the company’s common stock as of Feb. 22.

As of late Monday afternoon, the value of Bezos’ personal fortune came in at approximately $137.8 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. For Scott, her net worth was estimated to be $30.9 billion.

Lauren Sanchez walks with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos leave Nobu Malibu on Monday. (Backgrid / Fox News)

On the magazine’s yearly list of the world’s richest people, Bezos slid one spot to third wealthiest for 2023, led only by French luxury giant CEO Bernard Arnault and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

At the end of trading on Monday, the price of Amazon’s stock was up 34% from the start of the year.

Megan Henney contributed to this report.