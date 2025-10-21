Egg recall over salmonella concerns expands

Black Sheep Egg Company recalled several cartons of its free-range large grade A brown eggs due to the potential that they may be contaminated by salmonella, federal health officials said.

Black Sheep Egg Company initiated a recall following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection that found 40 environmental samples at its egg processing facility tested positive for salmonella.

Some of the strains found "are known to cause human illness," the FDA said. However, the FDA said there isn't information available at this time to suggest that this firm is the source of an ongoing outbreak.

Aside from Black Sheep Egg Company's recall, the FDA is issuing an alert to recommend that consumers, retailers and distributors not eat, sell or serve the recalled Black Sheep Egg Company products.

The company's 12- and 18-count cartons with "best by" dates of Aug. 22, 2025, through Oct. 31, 2025, were impacted by the recall. The Arkansas-based egg producer also distributed eggs to other companies in Arkansas and Missouri between July 9, 2025, and Sept. 17, 2025, that may have repackaged them, according to the FDA.

Federal officials say products may have also been further distributed to other states. Any additional products impacted by this recall will be added to this advisory as information becomes available.

One affected company, Texas-based Kenz Henz, recalled its 12-count packages of its "Grade AA Large Pasture Raised Eggs" last week because the products were supplied by Black Sheep Egg Company and could be contaminated with salmonella.

Those recalled "12-Count Pasture Raised eggs" were sold in retail stores in Houston.

