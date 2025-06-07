Nearly 2 million egg cartons recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens 79 people in multiple states

Nearly 2 million egg cartons have been recalled across the country after being linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 79 people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 79 who became sick after eating the eggs, 21 were hospitalized.

The August Egg Company of Hilmar, California, on Friday decided to voluntarily recall 1.7 million cartons of a dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15 in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming.

Recalled eggs with sell-by dates from March 4 to June 4 were distributed in California and Nevada to multiple stores, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The recalled eggs were also available at Walmart in California, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois. The cartons all had sell-by dates between March 4 and June 19.

Salmonella poisoning can result in diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and fever and can start anywhere from hours to a week after ingesting contaminated food.

It can also be fatal in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises throwing out any recalled eggs and washing any surfaces that might have come into contact with the eggs.

The eggs were sold under several brand names, including Clover Organic, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raleys, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest and Sunnyside.

Here is the full list of recalled eggs with the plant and carton UPC numbers, which should be on the carton: