Nearly 2 million egg cartons recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens 79 people in multiple states

The recall involves several grocery chains, including Walmart, Safeway and Ralphs

Nearly 2 million egg cartons have been recalled across the country after being linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 79 people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Of the 79 who became sick after eating the eggs, 21 were hospitalized. 

The August Egg Company of Hilmar, California, on Friday decided to voluntarily recall 1.7 million cartons of a dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15 in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming.

Eggs in cartons

Nearly 2 million egg cartons were recalled across the country after being linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 79 people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Recalled eggs with sell-by dates from March 4 to June 4 were distributed in California and Nevada to multiple stores, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The recalled eggs were also available at Walmart in California, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois. The cartons all had sell-by dates between March 4 and June 19. 

salmonella

A 3D illustration of salmonella bacteria (iStock / iStock)

Salmonella poisoning can result in diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and fever and can start anywhere from hours to a week after ingesting contaminated food. 

It can also be fatal in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. 

The CDC advises throwing out any recalled eggs and washing any surfaces that might have come into contact with the eggs. 

involved egg cartons

The eggs were sold under various brands. (FDA / Fox News)

The eggs were sold under several brand names, including Clover Organic, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raleys, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest and Sunnyside. 

Here is the full list of recalled eggs with the plant and carton UPC numbers, which should be on the carton: 

Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330070852010427
First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512039638
Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330071230021042
Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330071230021011
O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401522
O Organics Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401508
O Organics Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401546
Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122771
Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122801
Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122764
Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122795
Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567033310
Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567040325
Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567028798
Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567040295
Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330011110099327
Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330011110873743
Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512131950
Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512145162
Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211747
Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211754
Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544201441
Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211761
Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA