Food and Drinks
Published

Country Eggs recalls cage-free products in California and Nevada following salmonella outbreak

The recall concerns Country Eggs products distributed in California and Nevada with sell-by dates through September

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced the recall of eggs connected to a salmonella outbreak.

The recall is linked to at least 92 instances of illnesses but zero reported deaths. 

Country Eggs, LLC of Lucerne Valley, California, is recalling its large brown cage-free Sunshine Yolks that were sold in 12 counties by the following brands: Nagatoshi Produce, Mizuho and Nijiya Markets. 

LIQUID EGGS FOOD PRODUCTS ARE RECALLED, MAY HAVE BEEN DISTRIBUTED NATIONWIDE

A carton of Country Eggs.

A carton of Country Eggs. The company has recalled its Country Eggs Sunshine Yolks brand amid multiple salmonella cases.  (FDA / Fox News)

The eggs’ sell-by dates range from "7/1/25" through "9/16/25," and each recalled carton has a printed code of "No. CA 7695." 

"The potential for contamination was noted after being brought to our attention by the FDA and other authorities that our product may contain the presence of salmonella," the FDA said. "Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem."

JUMBO PUMPKIN SEEDS FROM CANADA COULD BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA

An image of the large brown cage-free eggs

The large brown cage-free eggs that have been recalled.  (FDA / Fox News)

These eggs were distributed in California and Nevada, the company said. 

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected retail brand cartons are urged to return them to the place where they were purchased for a refund or to safely dispose of them. 

Salmonella poisoning can result in diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms can begin anywhere from hours to a week after ingesting contaminated food. 

Country Eggs Sunshine Yolks sticker

A sticker with the information of the Country Eggs Sunshine Yolks brand.  (FDA / Fox News)

It can also be fatal in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems