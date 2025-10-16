Ben's Original rice products recalled nationwide over potential injury risk

Ben’s Original has issued a voluntary recall of several rice products sold across the United States due to the potential presence of small stones that could pose a risk of mouth or digestive injury if eaten.

The recall covers specific batches of "long grain white," "whole grain brown" and "long grain and wild rice" products with best by dates of August 2026, according to a Tuesday announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The stones are described as "naturally occurring" and originate from rice farms, as noted in the announcement.

The affected products were distributed through major retailers, including Target, Piggly Wiggly, United Markets, Amazon and HEB.

Additional retailers may have purchased the affected products between August and September from Associated Grocers, C&S and Dot Foods, according to the FDA.

"In line with our commitment to transparency and trust, we are taking action to remove the impacted products from the stores where they were sent and to notify consumers," Ben’s Original noted in the announcement.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, and no other Ben’s Original products are affected. Shoppers who purchased any of the recalled items are urged not to eat them.

The FDA's website has a full list of the recalled products.

This follows a series of recent food recalls. The Hillshire Brands Company recently announced it was recalling roughly 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products after pieces of wood were found embedded in the batter.

Grocery giant Kroger also recently issued a recall of two of its deli pasta salads due to concerns over potential listeria bacteria contamination.

Ben's Original did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.