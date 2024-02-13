DoorDash draws winner for massive 'All the Ads' Super Bowl sweepstakes, includes gift from each commercial

DoorDash awarded one lucky contest winner the items that were advertised during Super Bowl LVIII — yes, all of them.

On Monday, the food delivery service drew the winner for its "All the Ads" Super Bowl sweepstakes, a contest in which the company said it would give out gifts from each of the big game’s commercials to a single participant, or a nearly half-a-million-dollar prize pool.

As more than 120 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime — the most-watched game ever — the viewers also saw movie trailers and a litany of ads from Kia and BMW, Bud Light, Doritos, State Farm, M&Ms, Kawasaki, FanDuel, T-Mobile and much more.

As the game and ads were being played, DoorDash continuously added the contents from each new ad to its "Ads to cart" sweepstakes. Now, the winner will receive approximately 2,468 items totaling $480,000.

TEMU'S SUPER BOWL ADS SPARK BACKLASH OVER CHINA-BASED FIRM'S FORCED LABOR ALLEGATIONS

The winner was selected from a pool of participants who correctly submitted a "lengthy promotional code" that appeared during DoorDash’s commercial and on its social media accounts on Sunday.

According to DoorDash, the prize pool includes $50,000 toward a down payment for a home, $20,000 for a dream vacation and several new cars, like the BMW i5 M60, the Kia EV9 3-Row electric SUV, an unspecified Volkswagen electric vehicle, a 2024 Toyota truck, and a Kawasaki off-road vehicle.

WHY DO SUPER BOWL MVPS GO TO DISNEY?

The pool also includes a tremendous list of food items, from Mountain Dew, Dunkin’, Oreo, Popeyes, REESE'S Cups and mayonnaise.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The companies featured in the NFL’s big game each paid approximately $7 million for a 30-second ad.