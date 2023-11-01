DoorDash warns customers who don't tip

DoorDash is warning customers who don't tip their dasher that they might have to wait longer to get their food.

The company is testing out an alert that will pop up on a customer's phone if they don't tip, reminding them that orders without tips are less desirable for dashers, and can lead to longer wait times.

"Orders with no tips might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?" the alert says, in part.

DoorDash told FOX Business that it's only testing out the alert on some customers across the U.S.

The company is also closely analyzing the results and feedback of the pilot, DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg told FOX Business in a statement.

"This reminder screen is something that we’re currently testing to help create the best possible experience for all members of our community," Rosenberg said.

Rosen explained that because dashers are independent contractors, they have "full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding."

Orders that don't offer a tip can hinder the experience for businesses, dashers and the customer, Rosenberg said.

They take longer for dashers to accept because of the low value, which means the food sits at businesses longer and increases the wait time for customers.