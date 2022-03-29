Customers feel heat of inflation at BBQ joints

Calling all brisket lovers! Expect to pay a lot more at your favorite barbeque joints. As inflation affects just about everything, beef prices in particular keep going up.

The major price increase is forcing local barbecue restaurant owners to raise the beef product prices big-time for customers and even point them toward other menu items.

"We have just two items on our menu that are beef oriented — that is the brisket sandwich and the burnt ends," said Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue owner Jerry Rauschelbach.

The brisket sandwich and burnt ends make up 70% of the sales at Arthur Bryant’s, a Kansas City, Missouri, staple restaurant, and the city claims to be the barbecue capital of the world.

At the end of last year, the 12 oz. brisket sandwich was $10.95 at Arthur Bryant’s. In January, the price rose to $15.95, and currently stands at $17.95.

"I thought it was ridiculous. I was embarrassed by it," said Rauschelbach.

Rauschelbach is not alone. Plowboys Barbecque in Kansas City also raised its beef prices.

"From today’s price to pre-pandemic, we’re up 51% just on whole briskets," said Plowboys Barbeque President and Pitmaster Todd Johns.

John’s said at first, the struggles stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, but then other issues arose.

"We’ve got increased feed prices. We’ve got increased fuel prices. So, the whole system has not been able to find any relief," said Johns.

Arthur Bryant's even put up a sign explaining the price increase to customers.

"People come here to get a value-oriented meal, and I just don’t believe we’re value-oriented anymore. We’re value oriented for what we’re paying," said Rauschelbach.

In the message to customers, Rauschelbach calls the brisket prices they’re charging "ridiculously high" because the prices they are paying are "ridiculously high."

"The reason for the sign is for the cost-conscious person, but if you’re going to eat the brisket, it’s just not going to be cheap," said Rauschelbach.

Beef prices aren’t expected to get better anytime soon, especially with grilling and smoking season right around the corner.

But, restaurants are getting creative. For instance, Arthur Bryant’s added a smaller sized brisket sandwich to the menu so that customers can still enjoy beef barbecue without paying quite as much.