Costco's food courts are bringing back this fan-favorite hot dog topping

Costco Wholesale locations throughout the country appear to be bringing diced onions back at its members-only food courts, and fans of the bulk item retailer are happy that the hot dog topping is making a return.

Laura Lamb, of Dallas, a self-described "Costco obsessed mom" who runs the social media fan page Costco Hot Finds, shared a TikTok video showing onions were back on self-checkout kiosks at her local Costco Wholesale Club on Wednesday, May 10.

"That means you can top that $1.50 hot dog with mustard, ketchup, relish and onions," Lamb said in her video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

Diced onions were removed as an option in 2020 when Costco locations shut down food courts and free sample stations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the topping remained unavailable even when Costco resumed food court operations.

The multinational wholesale club has never released a statement as to why diced onions were put on an extended hiatus.

A spokesperson for Costco Wholesale confirmed that "diced onions are returning soon," but declined to comment further in an email sent to FOX Business on Monday, May 15.

Commenters under the viral Costco Hot Finds TikTok video have expressed their excitement about the return of diced onions.

"The moment I’ve been waiting for," one TikTok user wrote.

"I stopped going when they dropped onions," another user claimed.

"Omg this makes my heart happy," another user wrote.

Other apparent Costco shoppers noted that they want the wholesale club to bring back other food court items that seem to still be on hiatus, including sauerkraut, mayonnaise, deli mustard and salad and pizza combos.

In the last month, Costco fans have celebrated the return of diced onions on various social media platforms.

A viral Reddit post that appears to have been shared by a Costco employee shows a pinned Food Court Department memo that says, "Condiment Update: Diced Onions Returning," which has been "Available to Members Upon Request" in the Pacific Northwest.

The post has received more than 11,600 upvotes and 690 comments in the Costco subreddit.

Diced onions have been restored at Costco locations in the United States, according to other posts shared in the subreddit, including Mission Valley, California; Houston, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; Virginia; Washington, D.C.

Members of the subreddit have expressed jealousy at seeing international Costco Wholesale clubs having diced onions on food court menus or in preloaded onion dispensers, including Costco México and Costco Japan.

Twitter users have also spread the word about the long-awaited return of diced onions at U.S. Costco locations.

In March, Twitter user and media personality Simon Holland, owner of the Rival Dad Store, shared a joke about Costco’s diced onions being a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

"This pandemic won’t be over until Costco puts the onions back out for the hot dogs," he tweeted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued announcements that the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended on Thursday, May 11.