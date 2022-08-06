Ketchup, mayo, baked beans ice cream flavors being offered to London consumers

Some people in London are trying some rather unique "cupboard classics" ice cream flavors as they endure the hottest summer ever.

The Ice Cream Project is made up of a number of non-traditional ice cream flavors. These flavors include several condiments or other food items typically found in a person's pantry, such as ketchup, mayonnaise and baked beans.

"So this is The Ice Cream Project created by Anya Hindmarsh, so this is all about elevating the everyday flavors," Hannah Wearne, a retail associate at an ice cream provider, said.

"So we’ve taken British store cupboard classics and turned them into ice creams, so we have flavors like Heinz Baked Beans, mayo, ketchup, we also have Quaker Rolled Oats, PG Tips, all of the fun things that you usually get in your store cupboard," she continued.

Customers were excited about trying the unusual ice cream flavors.

"We came early this morning, we've been so excited the whole day and we had to come and try all these amazing flavors," customer Adrienne Konviser said. "I'm so impressed, it's such fun and it's great for the kids and yeah, we were excited."

Konviser's daughter Izzy added that there were "lots of weird flavors."

The Ice Cream Project will run until August 28.

"I tried mayonnaise and ketchup so far. The mayonnaise wasn't good. The ketchup is a bit better, but they're not as sweet as I would like because I've got quite a sweet tooth," customer Saaliha Ledgister said.

Reuters contributed to this report.