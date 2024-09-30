Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions
Published

DirecTV-Dish merger: How it will impact customers

DirecTV will pay $1 and assume $9.75B worth of debt to buy rival Dish

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

DirecTV is buying rival Dish Network in an attempt to effectively compete against streaming services. 

On Monday, the satellite TV provider announced it will pay $1 for EchoStar’s video distribution business, Dish DBS, which means it will own Dish TV and Sling TV. DirecTV also agreed to assume $9.75 billion of Dish's debt.

Streaming services have gained dominance in recent years over satellite TV due to their on-demand accessibility with internet connectivity. As subscription prices for traditional satellite TV increased and the desire for on-demand viewing surged, more households began to cut the cord from traditional satellite providers.

DOORDASH ADDS MAX STREAMING TO ITS DELIVERY MEMBERSHIP

However, DirecTV and EchoStar said that the merger would benefit consumers "by creating a more robust competitive force in a video industry dominated by streaming services owned by large tech companies and programmers." 

The merger comes as streaming services have been increasing subscription costs and cracking down on password sharing in order to remain competitive and boost profitability.

Experts say this merger could help DirecTV gain an edge by offering smaller but cheaper packages. 

Here's how this will impact customers:  

DirecTV satellite dish

The merger comes as streaming services have been increasing subscription costs and cracking down on password sharing. (Reuters/Rick Wilking / Reuters)

The companies indicated that the size of the merged organization will encourage programmers to permit DirecTV to offer smaller packages at more affordable prices.

The companies also said they are in a better position to consolidate content onto an "easily accessible" platform and that it would maintain the widest range of programming and diverse perspectives on pay TV, including local news. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SATS ECHOSTAR CORP. 24.95 -3.08 -11.00%

DISNEY STREAMING PRICES GOING UP IN OCTOBER

Business strategist Marva Bailer called it a "strategic" merger. By combining their buying power, they'd be able to negotiate better deals, potentially offering competitive pricing, according to Bailer.

It's also "expected to provide greater leverage in offering programming packages that better align with consumer preferences, offering smaller, more customized options," she said. 

Netflix on a TV

Streaming services like Netflix have gained dominance in recent years over satellite TV due to their on-demand accessibility with internet connectivity. (Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DirecTV and Dish offer a combination of live TV channels, on-demand content, and premium networks, including sports, news and local programming, Bailer said.

Another "key advantage" is that it will effectively allow consumers to access both live and content from a single platform without the need to switch between multiple apps or devices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

By offering more comprehensive content options, blending traditional TV with streaming services, and providing greater flexibility in bundling, she agreed that it would make them highly competitive against services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.