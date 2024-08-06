Disney streaming prices going up in October

Streaming content on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will soon become pricier in the U.S.

Disney said Tuesday it plans to increase how much it charges for subscriptions to its three streaming platforms in America as of Oct. 17. On top of that, one of its bundles for Disney+ and Hulu and its Hulu + Live TV offerings will cost more, according to the company.

The entertainment giant unveiled the upcoming price changes at the same time it said it plans to incorporate "continuous playlists" into its "core" Disney+ subscription in the U.S. starting early next month. The announcement also fell on the eve of the release of its third-quarter financial results.

On Oct. 17, the monthly U.S. price for the ad-supported Disney+ subscription will become $9.99 and the ad-free plan will hit $15.99, Disney said. Those both represent $2 increases.

For Hulu, the ad-supported plan will also receive a $2 hike, rising to $9.99 per month. Hulu (No Ads) will increase from its current $17.99 per month to $18.99.

Meanwhile, Disney said it will start asking $82.99 per month for Hulu + Live TV with ads and $95.99 for the ad-free version.

The company is upping ESPN+’s monthly subscription to $11.99, up from $10.99.

Disney’s Duo Basic Bundle – which gives subscribers the ad-supported versions of Disney+ and Hulu together – will require $10.99 each month. While that is receiving a $1 hike, the premium ad-free version will keep its $19.99 per month price.

"With this growing offering, and new ways to enjoy your favorite Disney+ content, Disney subscription plans remain among the best values in streaming today," Disney said Tuesday.

The entertainment giant also indicated it has four "curated playlists" it plans to introduce later in the fall as a follow-up to September's initial ABC News Live channel and a playlist "focused on preschool content." Those will be called "Seasonal Content," "Epic Stories," "Throwbacks" and "Real Life" and first debut on Disney+ Premium, it said.

Prior to Tuesday’s announced price hikes, Disney upped streaming prices last fall, though those hikes focused on the ad-free plans for Disney+ and Hulu. That was also when it first introduced the Duo Premium bundle of Disney+ and Hulu without ads.

Globally, some 228.6 million people subscribed to Disney streaming platforms as of the end of March. That figure included 153.6 million for Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, 50.2 million for Hulu and 24.8 million for ESPN+.