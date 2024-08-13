DoorDash adds Max streaming to its delivery membership

DoorDash on Tuesday added Max streaming to its DashPass delivery membership in the U.S.

The food delivery platform said the new perk represented its "first benefit available for DashPass Annual Plan members that extends beyond the DoorDash platform."

The ad-supported tier of Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service known for shows like "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us" and "White Lotus," will come at "no additional cost" to U.S. customers who belong to DoorDash’s $96 annual delivery subscription, according to the company.

Alternatively, they can pay $10.99 per month for Max Ad-Free, a membership that typically runs $16.99 a month by itself, DoorDash said.

"Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members," DoorDash Chief Operating Officer said in a statement. "Streaming and delivery go hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to launch a coveted benefit for DashPass Annual Plan members."

