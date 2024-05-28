Diddy's Sean John glasses pulled from major eyewear retailer as rapper's legal woes mount: Report

Glasses made by Sean "Diddy" Combs' clothing brand, Sean John, have reportedly been pulled from the shelves of a major eyewear retailer as the rapper and entrepreneur faces mounting lawsuits and accusations of abuse.

America's Best Contacts and Eyewear is removing Sean John products from its stores and has already quit selling the brand online, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported America's Best instructed its retail locations via email on Tuesday to pull down all Sean John glasses from displays and replace the products with other brands at a similar price point.

If confirmed, America's Best – one of the five largest retail brands owned by National Vision Holdings – would be the latest company to ditch a Combs-affiliated brand amid his growing legal troubles.

Last week, Peloton announced it would no longer play Combs' music on its platform, days after a video from eight years ago emerged showing the rapper grabbing his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, by the neck and throwing her to the ground in a hotel hallway. Combs called his behavior in the video "inexcusable," after it went viral.

Combs has been the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and two of his homes were raided by Homeland Security officers in March in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

Combs launched his Sean John brand in 1998, and now brings in annual revenue exceeding $525 million according to Macy's, which made a deal to sell the brand's sportswear collection exclusively in 2010.

In 2016, Combs sold a 90% stake in the company to Global Brands, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Combs bought the brand back that same year, with a winning bid of more than $7.5 million, giving him control of the company again.

