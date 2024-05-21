Diddy music 'paused' on Peloton platform after member backlash: 'We take this issue very seriously'

Sean "Diddy" Combs won't go far with Peloton now that the fitness brand has paused his music on its platform in response to member outrage.

Days after a video began circulating of Combs allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway, a member in a private Peloton Facebook group posted a suggestion.

"Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere," the group member wrote.

The company heard the request from a group of nearly 500,000 users and responded to the social media user via its official Facebook profile.

"Thank you for sharing your concerns," Peloton wrote. "We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform."

The Bad Boy Entertainment artist series under the Peloton Buddy umbrella was originally created in 2021 and featured various levels of Peloton rides, tread bootcamp and full body strength classes with Jess Sims, Alex Toussiant, Tunde Oyeneyin and Adrian Williams.

A second installment of the series that celebrated "the fifty years of hip-hop" was added in 2023.

"This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes," Peloton added. "Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a Member of our Peloton community."

More than 2,000 people gave a heart reaction or "liked" Peloton's response to the query posed online, which initially received more than 6,000 likes.

Representatives for Peloton did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Combs broke his silence Sunday on a video clip from eight years ago that just began making the rounds Friday, saying his "behavior on that video is inexcusable."

In a clip obtained exclusively by CNN, the rapper was seen running down a hotel hallway wearing a towel. Moments before, Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) had walked down the same hallway with bags in her hand toward elevators.

Once Combs reached the elevators, he grabbed Cassie by the neck and threw her to the ground. Combs then kicked her twice, picked up her bags and dragged her back down the hallway before she returned to the same area to use a phone.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

After the video was released Friday, the LA District Attorney's Office issued a statement confirming the rap artist is "unable" to be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigations officials as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if Combs is the target of the federal agency's investigation.