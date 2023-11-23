Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Dianne's Fine Desserts recalls chocolate brownies in 14 states over undeclared peanut allergen

Dianne's Fine Desserts recalling some chocolate brownie products containing peanuts

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A Massachusetts-based dessert company is voluntarily recalling over 2,000 trays of brownies in 14 states over "inadvertent mislabeling" on the product’s packaging that fails to tell consumers that it contains peanuts, federal health officials announced Wednesday.

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport is recalling Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies distributed by Gordon Food Service, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the agency said.

The 2,048 trays of mislabeled brownies were distributed wholesale to foodservice operators and through retail Gordon Food Service stores in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

CANTALOUPE RECALL: WHAT TO KNOW IF YOU HAVE THE CONTAMINATED FRUIT

Sienna Bakery brownies

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, Massachusetts, is recalling some chocolate brownie products that contain peanuts after a customer reported that the labeling did not say the products contained the allergen. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The voluntary recall began after a customer complained that brownies containing peanuts were sent out in packaging that did not say the products contained peanuts on the label, according to the FDA.

Officials said no adverse reactions have been reported as of Wednesday.

Sienna Bakery brownies

The products were distributed to 14 states across the U.S. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

MORE EYEDROPS RECALLED AFTER FDA WARNING

The 512 cases of recalled products include trays of Item #226240 Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies with a lot code of 23243 or master cases of GFS Item# 226260 Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, lot# 6Z3H31 or 23243.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Customers are urged to return the products to their place of purchase for a full refund.