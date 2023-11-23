Dianne's Fine Desserts recalls chocolate brownies in 14 states over undeclared peanut allergen

A Massachusetts-based dessert company is voluntarily recalling over 2,000 trays of brownies in 14 states over "inadvertent mislabeling" on the product’s packaging that fails to tell consumers that it contains peanuts, federal health officials announced Wednesday.

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport is recalling Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies distributed by Gordon Food Service, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the agency said.

The 2,048 trays of mislabeled brownies were distributed wholesale to foodservice operators and through retail Gordon Food Service stores in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The voluntary recall began after a customer complained that brownies containing peanuts were sent out in packaging that did not say the products contained peanuts on the label, according to the FDA.

Officials said no adverse reactions have been reported as of Wednesday.

The 512 cases of recalled products include trays of Item #226240 Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies with a lot code of 23243 or master cases of GFS Item# 226260 Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, lot# 6Z3H31 or 23243.

Customers are urged to return the products to their place of purchase for a full refund.