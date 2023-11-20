Cantaloupe recall: What to know if you have the contaminated fruit

Federal health officials are urging consumers who purchased recalled cantaloupe that's been tied to a widespread salmonella outbreak to wash any surfaces it may have touched.

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company issued a voluntary recall of fresh-cut cantaloupe, which has been tied to at least 43 illnesses within 15 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seventeen people have already been hospitalized, the CDC said.

The agency, currently investigating the outbreak, told consumers to either throw out or return the recalled product. Consumers also need to wash surfaces using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The recall was issued after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned the company that the fruit was potentially contaminated with bacteria, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Healthy individuals who become infected with salmonella can have symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and these symptoms usually last from six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

However, salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems.

The agency also listed symptoms that consumers need to watch out for if they have eaten the affected fruit.

Consumers need to call a doctor if they are experiencing: