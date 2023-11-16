More eyedrops recalled after FDA warning

Another company issued a voluntary recall for eyedrop products that were linked to a federal health investigation into unsanitary conditions at a manufacturing facility.

Kilitch Healthcare India Limited voluntarily recalled 27 eyedrops, all of which were listed on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) rolling list of products that may be contaminated with bacteria, posing a risk of eye infection and vision loss. The recall includes all lots within expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025, according to a notice posted by the FDA.

This marks the third recall in recent weeks and follows a similar notice from Cardinal Health Inc. and its subsidiary, Harvard Drug Group LLC, according to an earlier FDA warning notice.

All three recalls were prompted after the FDA warned users in late October to avoid certain products under the brands CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target's Up & Up, Velocity Pharma and Equate.

The products are marketed to treat dry or irritated eyes and are supposed to be sterile. However, an FDA investigation revealed that there were "insanitary conditions" in the manufacturer's facility, potentially contaminating the products.

There were also positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility, the FDA said. The agency has not disclosed what bacteria was found and has not tied this warning to the prior outbreak of antibiotic-resistant bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa linked to eye products by Global Pharma Healthcare.

The FDA did not disclose the manufacturer. However , several impacted companies noted that the products were supplied by Velocity Pharma.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target were already in the process of removing the products from store shelves and their online marketplaces when the FDA warning was first posted on Oct. 27.

Walmart also told FOX Business that the company removed all the impacted Equate products from store shelves and online. It also implemented a sales block at its registers to prevent any future purchases.

There have not been any reports of eye infections related to these products to date. However, consumers who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products are told to seek medical care "immediately."