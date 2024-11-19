Delta passengers get stuck trying to leave airport lounge

A Delta passenger was outraged after allegedly facing a long line when attempting to leave one of their carrier's airport lounges in Atlanta.

The passenger claimed on a Reddit thread, "Line to leave T-terminal Sky Club in ATL," that it was taking upward of 20 minutes to leave the Sky Club at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"We as a human race have lost our way," the user wrote alongside an image showing the string of individuals allegedly attempting to leave the lounge.

"Absolutely insane. No stair access as it’s only allowed for emergencies. Apparently city won’t let them add another set of stairs or elevator," the user continued.

Delta Air Lines told FOX Business that its T Concourse Delta Sky Club may have exit wait times due to limited access points in the lounge.

"During peak periods, our lounge attendants work diligently to assist customers and advise on departure times," Delta said. "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our Sky Club guests for their patience."

Delta has been working on adjusting access to its lounges after facing issues with overcrowding. In recent years, the carrier has seen strong demand for its lounges, prompting the company to reassess its loyalty program last year.

The company made it harder to gain entry into its Sky Club and earn elite frequent flyer status, but CEO Ed Bastian walked back some of the proposed changes after backlash from customers.

"It’s been a challenge to balance the growth of our membership with our need to deliver premium service experiences," Bastian said in October 2023. "We made some difficult program decisions to address this issue and ensure we are delivering elevated service to our Members. But your response made clear that the changes did not fully reflect the loyalty you have demonstrated to Delta."

At the beginning of the year, Delta announced new premium options, aiming to enhance the benefits for its most loyal customers and maintain its competitive edge.