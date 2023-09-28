Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta CEO says airline will modify SkyMiles changes: 'Probably went too far'

Delta CEO said customers will be notified of changes and modifications over the coming weeks

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian admitted that the airline "probably went too far" with recent changes to its SkyMiles program, and said that there will be modifications. 

The airline announced earlier this month that it was "simplifying" its loyalty program and would base elite status – otherwise known as Medallion Status – on only spending rather than also counting flights. This change is set to take effect in 2025. 

The carrier also limited the number of American Express cardholders that can gain access to its clubs. This will take effect starting in the new year. 

DELTA AIR LINES RESTRICTS ACCESS TO AIRPORT LOUNGES, CHANGES RULES TO EARN ELITE STATUS

"I have received a lot of feedback from this change," Bastian said during an interview with the Rotary Club of Atlanta on Monday. "We will be making modifications and changes." 

The changes to its program earlier this month, according to Bastian, were initiated after the carrier faced too much demand within its highest loyalty tier, Diamond Medallion. 

The Delta Air Lines logo on a plane

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 16: In this photo DELTA Air Lines logo is seen on a passenger plane, in Washington D.C., United States on February 16, 2023.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bastian said that during the pandemic the carrier had nearly double the number of customers achieving Diamond status. 

DELTA LAUNCHES NEW HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES FOR IN-FLIGHT MEDICAL EMERGENCIES: ‘AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE’

"It's gotten to the point, honestly, where we have so much demand for our premium product in services that are far in excess of our ability to serve it effectively in terms of our assets," he said. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 37.30 +0.64 +1.75%

As a result, he said that Delta had to "figure out a way to make certain that we can continue to effectively serve those at the various tiers." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The chief executive didn't offer any details on what those changes might be. However, he promised that customers will hear about those changes "over the next few weeks."

"Our team wanted to kind of rip the Band-Aid off and didn't want it to keep going through this every year with changes," he said. "I think we moved too fast. And so we're looking at it now." 