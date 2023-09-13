Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines restricts access to airport lounges, changes rules to earn elite status

Some Delta Air Lines changes will start as early as January 1, 2024

Delta Air Lines is changing how customers can gain entry into its Sky Club and earn elite frequent flyer status with the Atlanta-based airline in 2025.

Instead of the current unlimited visits, starting Feb. 1, 2025, American Express Platinum and Platinum Business cardholders will get six visits a year, unless they spend $75,000 on the card in a calendar year.

The Sky Lounge

The Sky Lounge during a tour of Delta Air Lines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders will get 10 Sky Club visits a year, unless they spend a minimum of $75,000 in a year on their card.

Delta's SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business American Express cards will no longer get club access unless the customer buys a club membership or if they have elite status with Delta that allows them to pick a club membership as a perk. A yearly membership for Delta's lounges is $695. 

Some restrictions will start as soon as January 1, 2024, with the airline announcing that customers who book a basic economy ticket will no longer be allowed in Delta’s lounges, regardless if they carry a Platinum Card or any other premium credit card.

Delta

A passenger on a Delta flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to NYCs JFK Airport took a picture of a moving moment. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The news comes as the airline struggled to handle overcrowding at popular lounges at Delta’s major hubs like JFK Airport or Atlanta.

Along with the lounge cut backs, Delta is also making it increasingly more difficult for its customers to qualify for status on its SkyMiles program. Passengers will no longer earn status based on the number of miles they fly with Delta, but instead will earn status based exclusively on the amount of money they spend with the airline.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express card members earn 1 Medallion Qualifying Dollar (MQD) for every $10 spent on the card, while Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Platinum Business American Express Card Members earn 1 MQD for every $20 spent.

The new status requirements are: 

  • Silver Medallion – 6,000 MQDs
  • Gold Medallion – 12,000 MQDs
  • Platinum Medallion – 18,000 MQDs
  • Diamond Medallion – 35,000 MQDs

Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.