Delta will launch a premium tier of lounges this year

Delta Air Lines announced that the first of its premium lounges will open this year for travelers on both coasts.

The news comes after the company came under fire for changing its loyalty program and restricting access to its clubs late last year.

Delta said the premium lounges will open at airports in New York, Boston and Los Angeles as soon as this summer and that access guidelines are still being finalized.

"We want each of our guests to receive a highly personalized and dedicated level of service," Claude Roussel, vice president for Delta's Sky Club and Lounge Experience. "Premium lounge customers should feel welcomed and known when they walk in the door, just as they would at their favorite hotel or restaurant"

The lounge at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York – the biggest in the Delta network – will be the first to open this June. It will measure about 38,000 square feet and include a full-service brasserie and a chef-assisted market with open kitchens and dedicated wellness areas, according to Delta.

The lounges at Boston Logan Airport and the Los Angeles International Airport are slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. The space in Los Angeles will span 10,000 square feet and come with an exclusive outdoor terrace. In Boston, members will have access to 6,300-square-foot premium lounge.

The space will be connected to the recently opened Delta Sky Club, the carrier said.

Meanwhile, Delta Sky Club will open new locations at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington and expand its existing locations at New York's LaGuardia Airport and at Miami International Airport.

The changes come in addition to the five new clubs as well as the two expanded or reopened locations that opened in 2023.

Back in October, CEO Ed Bastian announced that the carrier would be updating its frequent flyer program after recent changes upset some of its most loyal customers.

The chief executive said Delta will make it easier for loyalty members to reach Medallion status starting in 2025. It will also make its clubs more accessible to certain customers for longer periods of time.

The move came after the chief executive received hundreds of emails after the company announced significant changes to its SkyMiles program in order to address the surge in frequent flyers.

"It’s been a challenge to balance the growth of our membership with our need to deliver premium service experiences," Bastian said in October. "We made some difficult program decisions to address this issue and ensure we are delivering elevated service to our Members. But your response made clear that the changes did not fully reflect the loyalty you have demonstrated to Delta."