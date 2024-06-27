DC restaurant offering 'quiet hours' for patrons looking to escape brunch 'party ambiance'

A Washington, D.C., restaurant is offering a more serene dining experience for its patrons.

Ceibo, located in the Adam Morgan neighborhood, has introduced quiet hours, taking many measures to calm the hustle and bustle of the typical restaurant scene that exists in the area.

"We started getting very busy this spring, and then we started getting feedback from some guests wanting a more serene experience," Manuel Olivera, the restaurant's co-owner, told FOX Business.

The South American cuisine restaurant has implemented different actions such as adding soundproof insulation and creating a lo-fi (low-fidelity) playlist to encourage tranquil conversation.

Lo-fi is a music genre that does not have the in-studio sound of high-fidelity (hi-fi) music, creating a calmer scene.

"Brunch in D.C. is usually geared to be more like a party ambiance," Olivera said.

Ceibo has done away with brunch, offering Sunday lunch in its place.

"A lot of our guests love to be in a lively place, but some of our guests prefer a more serene vibe, so we’re trying to find the right balance to meet both needs," said Olivera.

Ceibo has also instructed staff to try and seat tables apart whenever possible and added slight changes to their service steps in order to cut back on any unnecessary noise.

For the time being, the serene experience only takes place on Sundays for lunch and during early dinner reservations.

Olivera said it has been a positive change, and he and his staff are receiving positive feedback from restaurant goers.

"Guests who are booking tables…are loving it," said Olivera.

Ceibo has quietly made a soft launch of the new offering without officially announcing the modifications just yet.

This isn't the first time a U.S. eatery has modified its dining "rules" for brunch.

