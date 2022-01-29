DC Comics' 'woke' Superman reboot fails to fly with readers: report

A reboot of DC Comics' "Superman" series – featuring "woke" story lines – hasn't exactly showed strength in its sales numbers, according to a report.

Sales of "Superman: Son of Kal-El" reportedly didn't crack the Top 50 for units sold, only five issues into its new run, according to the website Bounding into Comics and reported by The Washington Times.

The story line involves the son of the original Superman working as a climate activist, as well as an advocate for illegal immigrants. He also dates a male reporter.

Sales of the new comic book have reportedly failed since DC replaced Clark Kent with his millennial son Jonathan Kent. That change took place last summer, the Times reported.

"Superman: Son of Kal-El" #1 sold only 68,800 copies since it debuted in July. That made it the 17th best-selling comic that month, according to industry resources website Comichron.

Those sales numbers fall way short of prior Superman reboots.

"Superman" #1 sold 133,700 copies in 2018, "Superman: Rebirth" #1 sold 118,434 copies, "Superman" #1 sold 105,380 copies in June 2016, and "Superman" #1 sold 118,376 copies in September 2011.

In October, California-based DC decided to make the new Superman bisexual, starting a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura in an attempt to boost interest.

"Superman: Son of Kal-El" #5, in which Superman kisses Nakamura, reached it peak In November, reaching number six in sales for the month.

Interest among fans reportedly slipped further when DC Comics Publisher Jim Lee announced the company was changing Superman’s motto of "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" to "Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow."