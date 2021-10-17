DC Comics removing ‘the American way’ from Superman slogan: report

For decades, the iconic comic-book character Superman has stood for "truth, justice and the American way." But apparently those days are over.

DC Comics, the longtime publisher of Superman comics, now says the Man of Steel stands for "truth, justice … and a better tomorrow," according to a report.

The change reflects a broader, more global vision for the world of Superman, Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer and publisher, said Saturday during the company’s virtual DC FanDome event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"To better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving," Lee said.

"Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement."

Lee declined to elaborate on why "the American way" was being discontinued. It has been linked to the character since the 1940s radio program "Adventures of Superman," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The motto change was the second half of a recent 1-2 punch for fans of the traditional Superman. Last week came news that an upcoming Superman comic book will feature Jon Kent – son of Superman’s alter-ego, newspaper reporter Clark Kent – as a bisexual Superman.

Burbank, California-based DC Comics is a division of the entertainment company Warner Brothers.