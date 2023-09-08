Costco's 'escape shed' listed for $11K online: 'Can't beat this deal'

A modern, ready-to-assemble shed that's for sale at Costco online can be used for much more than storing tools — and other retailers have similar structures available for purchase.

The Gorilla Escape Shed can be used as a recreational space or even as a yoga studio, according to promotional photos marketing the item.

The shed measures in 12 feet by 10 feet, with 1080 cubic feet of room for storage, according to Costco's website.

The paint for the build including the trim, doors and siding, are all sold separately.

The design consists of glass-pained double doors that heighten the look of the shed along with weather-resistant and weatherproof siding and roofing, respectively.

The overall cost of the shed including delivery and professional installation is $10,999.

Other retailers such as Home Depot and Amazon having recently been selling similar sheds that are promoted as functional living spaces.

The Handy Home Products Palisade 12 x 8 Do-it-Yourself Wooden Storage Shed with Floor that's currently listed on Amazon for $2,861 has sliding barn doors — and a reviewer who shared a photo of the shed after assembly placed a couch inside it.

One Home Depot customer showed his Sunshed 8 ft. x 8 ft. Western Red Cedar Garden Shed ($5,799) being used as a computer room.

Costco refers to its escape shed as "the ultimate backyard studio," the website noted.

"Can’t beat this deal for the price especially since it was installed … The shed is top-notch and so is the price," one reviewer shared online.

"The high ceiling makes it feel much larger," another reviewer noted.

"Great start for my backyard studio! The price allowed me to have it put up right away and set money aside for finishing the inside," another shopper wrote.

One customer, in a review of the product, said it was of "poor quality," and suggested people choose the brand Tuff Shed instead.

There are some requirements that the wholesaler mentions before installation can begin.

"Proper installation requires that your site is level to within 6" across the footprint of the building," the website stated.

"Access to electricity within 150 feet and three feet of clearance around the structure are required for proper installation."

Before installation, owners should find out if a permit is required to build in their area.

The estimated time of delivery from the initial order to the shed's delivery is approximately three to five weeks, Costco shared on its website.

This purchase is only available for delivery and installation in 27 states — so make sure your hometown is on the list before you consider making the purchase.