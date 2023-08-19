5 ways to upgrade your bedroom for less than $250, according to design pros

We spend a third of our lives asleep — so investing in a bedroom that’s conducive to rest and relaxation is important.

You may be dreaming about upgrading your bedroom, but renovations can be pricey and can turn into a financial nightmare.

However, don’t lose sleep yet.

7 IDEAS TO UPGRADE YOUR HOME OFFICE FOR $250 OR LESS, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Interior design experts reveal how to refresh, update and improve your bedroom for $250 or less.

Here are tips.

1. Upgrade the accent lighting

One game-changing tip for upgrading a bedroom on a budget is accent lighting, said Bob Thomas, an interior decorator with Hearth and Petals in New York City.

"It's not just about the practicality of illuminating the room — it's about setting a mood," Thomas told FOX Business.

"By strategically placing soft LED string lights, a stylish bedside lamp or even affordable wall sconces, homeowners can create a cozy and luxurious ambiance reminiscent of high-end boutique hotels."

Lighting also plays a pivotal role in setting the atmosphere of any room, he said.

6 WAYS TO UPGRADE YOUR FINISHED BASEMENT FOR $250 OR LESS, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

"When done right, it can make spaces feel larger, warmer, and more inviting," Thomas continued.

"The beauty of accent lighting is that it doesn't just brighten; it adds character."

"For a budget of less than $250, one can easily invest in quality lighting fixtures."

Especially in the bedroom, where comfort and relaxation are paramount, accent lighting provides a gentle glow that can be both soothing and romantic, he said.

"For a budget of less than $250, one can easily invest in quality lighting fixtures, maybe even with smart controls, to revolutionize the bedroom ambiance," said Thomas.

2. Incorporate color

Since your bedroom is truly your personal space, choose colors that you favor, which will create an environment for inspiration a relaxation.

5 WAYS TO UPGRADE YOUR FAMILY ROOM FOR $250 OR LESS, ACCORDING TO DESIGNERS

"Envision the feeling you want when you step into your bedroom and then choose colors for decor or paint that evoke those feelings," said Nikki Klugh, founder and principal designer of Nikki Klugh Design Group in Omaha, Nebraska.

For example, blue provides a calm and serene feeling, purple provides a royal and elegant feeling, and green provides harmony and growth, said Klugh.

You can introduce new color to paint your walls, for new bedding and for window coverings, she suggested.

3. Reupholster your headboard

Your bed is usually the focal point of your bedroom.

For this reason, consider making it a statement piece, Klugh said.

For the headboard, "choose a fabric that goes along with or enhances your esthetic and make a fun weekend project out of it."

"Choose a fabric that goes along with or enhances your esthetic and make a fun weekend project out of it," she recommended.

"I always purchase a little more fabric than I need just in case a measurement is off or a mistake is made with cutting the fabric."

4. Invest in new bedding

With some creativity, you can transform your bed with new linens, a comforter or quilt, accent pillows and throw blankets.

"Begin with a fresh set of bed linens in neutral shade, then layer with a textured throw or blanket, and complement with a mix of patterned and solid-colored throw pillows." suggested Lav Patel, a design expert and founder of Collage Master in Citra, Florida.

"This layering technique instantly elevates the bed, making it the focal point of the room," said Patel.

"The blend of textures and patterns adds depth and a luxurious feel, while the neutral base ensures longevity in design appeal."

The key is in the details.

"By focusing on the bed, which is naturally the centerpiece of any bedroom, and adding layers, you create an ambiance of comfort and luxury without a hefty price tag," said Patel.

5. Install a ceiling fan

A ceiling fan has become a must-have upgrade in all bedrooms, said Bonnie Borromeo Tomlinson, a professional home organizer in Amherst, Massachusetts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Whether battling summer heat or hot flashes, or you just enjoy the white noise and the cooler temps to snuggle in bed, a ceiling fan provides a level of comfort and luxury for minimal cost," she said.

A ceiling fan is readily available from any lighting or home improvement store and either professionally installed or DIY, she also said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"It's an afternoon project that will have you sleeping like a baby that very night," Tomlinson told FOX Business.