Costco pizza slices return to food court after coronavirus menu limits

Costco pizza fans, rejoice.

Individual slices can once again be purchased in the food courts, according to a post on social media.

On Thursday, Instagram user The Costco Connoisseur posted a picture of slices of Costco slices, saying the item is back on the menu.

Previously, Costco made limits to its food court menu in response to the coronavirus. The retailer temporarily stopped selling slices of pizzas and instead only offered full pizzas, according to a previous report from The Motley Fool.

Now, pizza slices are back.

On its COVID-19 updates web page, Costco said that a limited menu is available at its food courts.

“Orders are only available for takeout — seating is not available,” the website said. “Please ask Costco Food Court employees for available condiments.”

The limited menu includes hot dogs, sodas, whole cheese pizzas, whole pepperoni pizzas, slices of cheese pizza and slices of pepperoni pizza, according to the Instagram post.

This week, the retail giant returned to its pre-coronavirus schedule, after previously shortening its hours because of the coronavirus.

Costco also mandated that all customers -- with the exception of people with medical conditions or children under the age of 2 -- wear a mask while inside Costco locations.

Costco created the new rule as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus in its stores. The rule also aligns with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that say people should cover their mouth and nose in public settings.

