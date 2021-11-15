Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Costco

Costco alerts customers to recall of Kool-Aid mix that may contain metal or glass

The recalled units of Kool-Aid mix may be returned to Costco for a full refund

close
Sen. Mike Braun on Amazon union, stimulus video

Amazon, Costco are 'vulnerable' for not paying employees enough: Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun on Amazon union, stimulus

Costco is warning customers who purchased a certain Kool-Aid mix that batches of the product are being recalled over concerns that they might contain small fragments of metal or glass.

Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer I

Costco Wholesale Location. (iStock)

The retailer issued an alert from Kraft Heinz – the company that makes Kool-Aid –  explaining that the manufacturer and the FDA have issued recalls of 82.5oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix with "Best When Used By" dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass," according to the message obtained by Nextar Media Wire.

Kool-Aid

KraftHeinz has issued a recall of certain units of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix (KraftHeinz) (KraftHeinz)

COSTCO'S EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALES: HERE'S WHEN THEY'RE AVAILABLE

The outlet noted that "those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 519.89 +2.72 +0.53%
KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 37.62 +0.40 +1.07%
Kraft Heinz

This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, file photo shows the Kraft logo outside of the company's headquarters in Northfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers who purchased the recalled batches of the Kool-Aid mix can return the products for a full refund, and anyone with questions about the recall can call Kraft Heinz at (855) 713-9237.