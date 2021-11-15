Costco alerts customers to recall of Kool-Aid mix that may contain metal or glass

Costco is warning customers who purchased a certain Kool-Aid mix that batches of the product are being recalled over concerns that they might contain small fragments of metal or glass.

The retailer issued an alert from Kraft Heinz – the company that makes Kool-Aid – explaining that the manufacturer and the FDA have issued recalls of 82.5oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix with "Best When Used By" dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass," according to the message obtained by Nextar Media Wire.

COSTCO'S EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALES: HERE'S WHEN THEY'RE AVAILABLE

The outlet noted that "those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 519.89 +2.72 +0.53% KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 37.62 +0.40 +1.07%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers who purchased the recalled batches of the Kool-Aid mix can return the products for a full refund, and anyone with questions about the recall can call Kraft Heinz at (855) 713-9237.