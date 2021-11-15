Costco alerts customers to recall of Kool-Aid mix that may contain metal or glass
The recalled units of Kool-Aid mix may be returned to Costco for a full refund
Costco is warning customers who purchased a certain Kool-Aid mix that batches of the product are being recalled over concerns that they might contain small fragments of metal or glass.
The retailer issued an alert from Kraft Heinz – the company that makes Kool-Aid – explaining that the manufacturer and the FDA have issued recalls of 82.5oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix with "Best When Used By" dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass," according to the message obtained by Nextar Media Wire.
The outlet noted that "those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process."
Consumers who purchased the recalled batches of the Kool-Aid mix can return the products for a full refund, and anyone with questions about the recall can call Kraft Heinz at (855) 713-9237.