Coors Light Coors-icles launch as a March Madness treat: 'Moment of chill'

Molson Coors is releasing a new beer-flavored ice pop in time for March Madness, and this time it will be made with light beer.

Over 800 bars in the United States will serve Coors Light Coors-icles throughout the college basketball tournament, which runs from March 14 to April 3, according to a press release issued by the beer brand.

Coors Light Coors-icles are a limited-time, alcohol-free treat for consumers, 21 and over.

Unlike the brand’s Chillollipop frozen treat from last year, which resembled a lollipop, Coors Light Coors-icles are packaged in a tube-like wrapper the same way standard ice pops are packaged.

Fans of Coors Light who can’t find Coors-icles at a bar near their homes can order the limited-edition treat for delivery at shop.coorslight.com.

Coors Light is selling six-packs of Coors-icles for $20.23 while supplies last. Returns and exchanges are not allowed.

A limited number of Coors-icles will be produced from March 14 to March 24, according to Coors Light.

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, said in a statement.

"We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle."

Coors Light will be giving away six-packs of Coors-icles to 100 lucky people who enter their names into its online sweepstakes at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. No purchase is necessary.

The sweepstakes will run until Monday, April 3, and will end at 11:59 a.m. CT.

Residents from any of the 50 states or Washington, D.C., are eligible to win as long as they are at least 21 years old.