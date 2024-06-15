Cookie dough sold at Costco, Sam's Club recalled due to salmonella risk

The Food and Drug Administration expanded a recall of frozen cookie dough that may be contaminated with salmonella, the organization announced on June 6.

The recalled products include "Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough," "Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk," "Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie," "Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk," "Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie," "Panera Oatmeal Raisin with Berries Cookie," "Panera Kitchen Sink Cookie," and "Rise Baking Company Cowboy Cookie."

"Member's Mark" products are sold exclusively at Sam's Club.

In total, the FDA is recalling 29,019 cases of possibly contaminated products.

The affected products were distributed in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia, said the FDA's website.

The recall was first announced on May 2, but in June it was further expanded and classified by the FDA as a "Class II recall."

A Class II recall is the second-highest classification of the FDA's recalls, says its website.

These are issued when there is "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," says the FDA's website.

Anyone who has these products is advised to throw them away or return them to the store, and not to consume the cookies.

Salmonella is a bacterium that lives inside the intestinal tracks of animals, says the website for the Mayo Clinic.

Salmonellosis, the scientific name for an infection with salmonella, occurs when a person consumes food or water that has been contaminated with the bacteria.

While some people with salmonellosis do not develop any symptoms, "most people develop diarrhea, fever and stomach (abdominal) cramps within 8 to 72 hours after exposure," said the Mayo Clinic.

A typical healthy person can expect to recover from salmonella within a few days to a week, said the Mayo Clinic.

However, a person is at increased risk of complications from dehydration due to diarrhea, or if the infection spreads past the GI tract, they said.