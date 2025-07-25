Coldplay kiss cam scandal: The players

After being caught off guard by Coldplay’s famous kiss cam at a July concert in Massachusetts, the list of so-called players has grown beyond the married co-workers caught in an embrace with each other, not their spouses.

More recently, new developments have come to light, including a twist about what might have really happened that night.

FOX Business takes a look at the individuals connected to the shot that went viral around the globe driving conversations about workplace romance, infidelity and a little-known tech company Astronomer.

Chris Martin – Coldplay co-founder

The band’s British front man playfully highlighted concert-goers on the ‘kiss-cam’ in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Although this is a frequent move on their tours, one unsuspecting couple got caught in an embrace, before turning away and ducking.

Martin quipped, "either they're having an affair or just very shy." Turns out the co-worker couple were at the time married to other people. Despite pushback, Martin refused to stop using the kiss cam.

NEW ACCOUNT OF WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AT COLDPLAY CONCERT

Andy Byron – former CEO of Astronomer

Byron, who ducked after getting caught on the kiss cam, is a married father of two and, at the time, was the CEO of Astronomer, a little-known AI data platform company.

He resigned from his role shortly after the clip went viral.

Kristin Cabot – former Chief People Officer, Astronomer

Cabot, the human resources chief who Byron was embracing, also resigned from her role. She was recently spotted by the Daily Mail gardening at her Rye, New Hampshire home that is valued at over $2 million. In September, the news organization reported she had filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, in August.

Andrew Cabot, Privateer Rum CEO, Kristin’s husband

Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, confirmed to People Magazine in September, that he and Kristin had filed for divorce and had already been "amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert." Andy was reportedly on a business trip in Asia when the scandal unfolded, according to the New York Post. He married Kristin in 2022 and comes from a long line of elite and wealthy Bostonians. He reportedly is the heir to a $15 billion fortune.

HUSBAND BREAKS SILENCE AFTER WIFE'S VIRAL COLDPLAY KISS CAM MOMENT WITH MARRIED BOSS

Megan Kerrigan Byron – Andy Byron’s wife

Kerrigan, who is little known and has remained quiet since the incident, removed her last name from some social media accounts and was holed up at a home in Kennebunkport, Maine this summer, according to the Daily Mail. She has continued to keep a low profile.

OSCAR WINNER PALTROW MOCKS ASTRONOMER

Gwyneth Paltrow – Founder Goop

Martin’s ex, who is also an Oscar-winning actress and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, got into the mix doing a cheeky social media ad for Astronomer, explaining what the company does. Before the viral moment, few had heard of the tech company. Paltrow's Astronomer explainer was described as "clever" by some PR execs.

Pete DeJoy, Astronomer co-founder, Interim CEO

DeJoy, named interim CEO of Astronomer, is also a co-founder of the tech company, according to his LinkedIn. In a post titled "Moving Forward" DeJoy wrote: "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name," according to a portion of post.

He also re-posted Paltrow's Astronmer ad on LinkedIn saying:

"As Gwyneth Paltrow said, now it's time for us to return to what we do best: delivering game-changing results for our customers. We look forward to what this next chapter holds for Astronomer."