Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle
Published

Coldplay kiss cam scandal: The players

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot stepped down from tech company following viral Coldplay concert moment

close
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

After being caught off guard by Coldplay’s famous kiss cam at a July concert in Massachusetts, the list of so-called players has grown beyond the married co-workers caught in an embrace with each other, not their spouses. 

More recently, new developments have come to light, including a twist about what might have really happened that night.

FOX Business takes a look at the individuals connected to the shot that went viral around the globe driving conversations about workplace romance, infidelity and a little-known tech company Astronomer. 

Chris Martin – Coldplay co-founder 

The band’s British front man playfully highlighted concert-goers on the ‘kiss-cam’ in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Although this is a frequent move on their tours, one unsuspecting couple got caught in an embrace, before turning away and ducking.

Martin quipped, "either they're having an affair or just very shy." Turns out the co-worker couple were at the time married to other people. Despite pushback, Martin refused to stop using the kiss cam. 

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on tour in July 2025. (Robert Okine / Getty Images)

NEW ACCOUNT OF WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AT COLDPLAY CONCERT

Andy Byron – former CEO of Astronomer 

Byron, who ducked after getting caught on the kiss cam, is a married father of two and, at the time, was the CEO of Astronomer, a little-known AI data platform company. 

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot embrace at Coldplay concert

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot caught unexpectedly on Coldplay's kiss cam last July (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

He resigned from his role shortly after the clip went viral. 

Kristin Cabot – former Chief People Officer, Astronomer 

Cabot, the human resources chief who Byron was embracing, also resigned from her role. She was recently spotted by the Daily Mail gardening at her Rye, New Hampshire home that is valued at over $2 million. In September, the news organization reported she had filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, in August. 

Coldplay kiss cam viral sensation Kristin Cabot

Kristin Cabot captured on "kiss cam" at Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium Boston concert on July 16, 2025.  (Grace Springer via Storyful / Storyful)

Andrew Cabot, Privateer Rum CEO, Kristin’s husband 

Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, confirmed to People Magazine in September, that he and Kristin had filed for divorce and had already been "amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert." Andy was reportedly on a business trip in Asia when the scandal unfolded, according to the New York Post. He married Kristin in 2022 and comes from a long line of elite and wealthy Bostonians. He reportedly is the heir to a $15 billion fortune. 

HUSBAND BREAKS SILENCE AFTER WIFE'S VIRAL COLDPLAY KISS CAM MOMENT WITH MARRIED BOSS

Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot

Privateer Rum company CEO Andrew Cabot standing next to a 2,000 gallon fermenter in Ipswich, Massachusetts. (Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Megan Kerrigan Byron – Andy Byron’s wife 

Kerrigan, who is little known and has remained quiet since the incident, removed her last name from some social media accounts and was holed up at a home in Kennebunkport, Maine this summer, according to the Daily Mail. She has continued to keep a low profile. 

OSCAR WINNER PALTROW MOCKS ASTRONOMER

Gwyneth Paltrow – Founder Goop 

Martin’s ex, who is also an Oscar-winning actress and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, got into the mix doing a cheeky social media ad for Astronomer, explaining what the company does. Before the viral moment, few had heard of the tech company. Paltrow's Astronomer explainer was described as "clever" by some PR execs. 

close
The actress and businesswoman, who is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex, deadpanned a video for the tech company without mentioning the jumbotron concert controversy. (Credit: @astronomerio via X) video

Astronomer 'temporary spokesperson' Gwyneth Paltrow answers questions in cheeky video

The actress and businesswoman, who is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex, deadpanned a video for the tech company without mentioning the jumbotron concert controversy. (Credit: @astronomerio via X)

Pete DeJoy, Astronomer co-founder, Interim CEO

DeJoy, named interim CEO of Astronomer, is also a co-founder of the tech company, according to his LinkedIn. In a post titled "Moving Forward" DeJoy wrote: "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name," according to a portion of post. 

He also re-posted Paltrow's Astronmer ad on LinkedIn saying:

"As Gwyneth Paltrow said, now it's time for us to return to what we do best: delivering game-changing results for our customers. We look forward to what this next chapter holds for Astronomer."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE