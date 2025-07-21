Who is Andrew Cabot? The husband of Astronomer's HR chief and head of Privateer Rum

Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot was caught in a viral embrace with the company's CEO at a Coldplay concert and appears to be married to another man who leads a liquor company in New England.

Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were caught during a "kiss cam" segment at a Coldplay concert, and both were placed on leave to allow for an investigation after their reaction went viral.

Byron subsequently tendered his resignation, which was accepted by Astronomer's board of directors.

Kristin Cabot appears to be married to Andrew Cabot, who is the CEO and COO of Privateer Rum – a liquor brand based in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Property records show the two purchased a $2.2 million home in Rye, New Hampshire, in February.

Privateer Rum notes on its website that Cabot is "six generations removed from the original Andrew Cabot who inspired the launch of Privateer Rum, is the driving force behind the company."

"Responsible for the vision and strategy, Andrew works closely with the team he assembled to produce one of the finest rums in the world. One simple question has focused Andrew throughout his career in technology, and time in public education and academia – 'how can we do this better?'"

The Cabot family is one of the oldest in Boston and are considered among the "Boston Brahmins" – a historic group of upper-class Boston residents. It traces its roots in New England to John Cabot, who settled in Massachusetts in 1700 and found success with his son in running a thriving shipping business with a fleet of privateers.

Privateer Rum's website says that the original Andrew Cabot, who lived from 1750 to 1791, worked as a privateer during the American Revolution and was a merchant and rum distiller with a fleet of more than 25 ships.

The Cabot family's entrenched status in Boston's elite was noted in a poem by John Collins Bossidy, who lived from 1860-1928 and wrote: "And this is good old Boston/ The home of the bean and the cod/ Where the Lowells talk to the Cabots/ And the Cabots talk only to God."

Members of the Cabot family have taken on prominent roles in business throughout the region over the years, with a 1972 New York Times profile of the family noting that the family had an estimated fortune of $200 million, with much of their money in the preceding 90 years coming from soot – a component of car tires.

The Times' profile noted at the time that younger members of the Cabot family were turning to other business pursuits, with the Cabot Corporation becoming broadly diversified as it turned to manufacturing other products, such as titanium and heavy machinery.

Andrew Cabot's founding role with Privateer Rum serves as a contemporary example of the family's entrepreneurial endeavors.