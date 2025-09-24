Source denies affair between Astronomer executives caught on Coldplay kiss cam at concert: report

A Coldplay concert video took the internet by storm and triggered the resignation of two top executives at data company Astronomer. However, a source close to one of them is now speaking out that the controversy was misrepresented and that there was "no affair."

Former CEO Andy Byron, 51, and then-Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, 53, were shown embracing on a jumbotron in July. A viral video showed the duo ducking out of view, which prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to joke about their reaction. However, according to a source close to Cabot, that viral moment was not entirely what it seemed, People magazine reported.

"[Kristin Cabot] and [Andy Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship," the source told People. "There was no affair."

The source added, "It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair."

Kristin Cabot — married to head of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot — has been mislabeled as a "homewrecker" and she and Andy were at the concert with a group of friends, the source said.

By the night of the event, Cabot and her husband had already been separated. She formally filed for divorce on Aug. 13, a little less than a month after the concert, with both parties agreeing to keep the proceedings private, People reported.

The controversy involves "real people and real families," the source told People.

"The way people have taken a lot of enjoyment at their expense, it's hard to see," they said.

In the months since the video went viral, Cabot has largely been focusing on her family. In the days immediately after the video took over the internet, Cabot reportedly received nearly 900 death threats on her phone. People have also mocked her in public, the source told People.

"Kristin had people standing outside her car while she was picking her son up from work, grown women laughing, taking pictures, pointing," the source told People. "It's been a tough thing to watch."

On July 16, Byron and Cabot were spotted with their arms around each other when the concert jumbotron suddenly focused on them. Caught off guard, they quickly hid their faces and ducked out of view.

Their awkward reaction led Coldplay's Chris Martin to joke, "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Byron resigned July 19, and Cabot resigned as head of HR just a few days later. Losing her job at Astronomer after just seven months was also difficult for Cabot, the source said.

"Kristin has a lot of family and friends around her that know who she really is and love her, and will all see her through this," the source told People. "… It will take time."

Kristin Cabot, Andy Byron and Astronomer did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.