Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

COMPANIES
Published

Source denies affair between Astronomer executives caught on Coldplay kiss cam at concert: report

Kristin Cabot reportedly received around '900 death threats' following concert video

close
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

A Coldplay concert video took the internet by storm and triggered the resignation of two top executives at data company Astronomer. However, a source close to one of them is now speaking out that the controversy was misrepresented and that there was "no affair."

Former CEO Andy Byron, 51, and then-Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, 53, were shown embracing on a jumbotron in July. A viral video showed the duo ducking out of view, which prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to joke about their reaction. However, according to a source close to Cabot, that viral moment was not entirely what it seemed, People magazine reported.

UNCOMFORTABLE COUPLE CAUGHT ON COLDPLAY CONCERT CAMERA SENDS INTERNET INTO INVESTIGATIVE FRENZY

"[Kristin Cabot] and [Andy Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship," the source told People. "There was no affair."

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot embrace at Coldplay concert

Former CEO Andy Byron, 51, and then-Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, 53, were shown embracing on a kiss cam on July 16. (@calebu2/TMX/Fox News)

The source added, "It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair."

Kristin Cabot — married to head of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot — has been mislabeled as a "homewrecker" and she and Andy were at the concert with a group of friends, the source said.

HUSBAND BREAKS SILENCE AFTER WIFE'S VIRAL COLDPLAY KISS CAM MOMENT WITH MARRIED BOSS

By the night of the event, Cabot and her husband had already been separated. She formally filed for divorce on Aug. 13, a little less than a month after the concert, with both parties agreeing to keep the proceedings private, People reported.

The controversy involves "real people and real families," the source told People.

Once they realized they were on the big screen, Cabot quickly turned around and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of the camera's view. Their surprising reaction prompted Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin to comment.

Once they realized they were on the big screen, Cabot quickly turned around and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of the camera's view. (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

"The way people have taken a lot of enjoyment at their expense, it's hard to see," they said.

In the months since the video went viral, Cabot has largely been focusing on her family. In the days immediately after the video took over the internet, Cabot reportedly received nearly 900 death threats on her phone. People have also mocked her in public, the source told People.

ASTRONOMER CEO CAUGHT CUDDLING ON CONCERT JUMBOTRON WITH HR HEAD STEPS DOWN

"Kristin had people standing outside her car while she was picking her son up from work, grown women laughing, taking pictures, pointing," the source told People. "It's been a tough thing to watch." 

On July 16, Byron and Cabot were spotted with their arms around each other when the concert jumbotron suddenly focused on them. Caught off guard, they quickly hid their faces and ducked out of view.

Their awkward reaction led Coldplay's Chris Martin to joke, "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Robert Okine / Getty Images)

Byron resigned July 19, and Cabot resigned as head of HR just a few days later. Losing her job at Astronomer after just seven months was also difficult for Cabot, the source said.

"Kristin has a lot of family and friends around her that know who she really is and love her, and will all see her through this," the source told People. "… It will take time."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kristin Cabot, Andy Byron and Astronomer did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.