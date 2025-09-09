Husband breaks silence after wife's viral Coldplay kiss cam moment with married boss

A Massachusetts entrepreneur whose wife was caught on a kiss cam cuddling with her boss during a Coldplay concert in July is speaking out for the first time after the moment took the internet by storm.

A spokesperson for Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, a liquor brand based in Ipswich, Massachusetts, told People that him and his wife, Kristin, had already been "amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert."

"Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokesperson said. "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

This marks his first public comments after cellphone video caught his wife on a date with her also-married boss. In the clip from July 16, Kristin Cabot and her boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, had their arms around each other when the jumbotron at the concert zoomed in on them.

When they realized, the couple covered their faces and ducked out of view, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip, "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy."

In short order, Byron resigned and Kristin Cabot stepped down as head of HR just a few days later.

Julia Byron, who was married to Kristin Cabot’s husband, Andew, before her, told the Daily Mail this week that she started getting messages after the incident went viral.

"I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘Her life is nothing to do with me’ and said they were separating," Julia Byron told the outlet.

