Husband breaks silence after wife's viral Coldplay kiss cam moment with married boss

Andrew Cabot's first public statement comes months after cellphone video sparked internet frenzy

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

A Massachusetts entrepreneur whose wife was caught on a kiss cam cuddling with her boss during a Coldplay concert in July is speaking out for the first time after the moment took the internet by storm. 

A spokesperson for Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, a liquor brand based in Ipswich, Massachusetts, told People that him and his wife, Kristin, had already been "amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert." 

"Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening," the spokesperson said. "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued." 

WOMAN WHO EXPOSED TECH CEO'S ALLEGED AFFAIR AT COLDPLAY CONCERT STANDS BY POSTING VIRAL VIDEO

Privateer Rum company founder Andrew Cabot

Privateer Rum founder Andrew Cabot standing next to new 2000 gallon fermenter.  (Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This marks his first public comments after cellphone video caught his wife on a date with her also-married boss. In the clip from July 16, Kristin Cabot and her boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, had their arms around each other when the jumbotron at the concert zoomed in on them. 

When they realized, the couple covered their faces and ducked out of view, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip, "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot embrace at Coldplay concert

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple was having an affair after catching them on the Kiss Cam. Internet sleuths claim the two are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

PUBLIC SHAME IS HAVING A MOMENT AGAIN AND THE COLDPLAY KISS CAM SCANDAL EXPLAINS WHY

In short order, Byron resigned and Kristin Cabot stepped down as head of HR just a few days later. 

Julia Byron, who was married to Kristin Cabot’s husband, Andew, before her, told the Daily Mail this week that she started getting messages after the incident went viral. 

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. The lead singer thrust Astronomer CEO Andy Byron into the spotlight after calling out an awkward "Kiss Cam" exchange at one of Coldplay's concerts. (Robert Okine/Getty Images / Getty Images)

EX-ASTRONOMER EXECUTIVE KRISTIN CABOT FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER VIRAL KISS CAM INCIDENT WITH MARRIED BOSS

"I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘Her life is nothing to do with me’ and said they were separating," Julia Byron told the outlet. 

Kristin Cabot filed the divorce petition in a New Hampshire court Aug. 13, according to the Daily Mail