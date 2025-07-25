Astronomer's 'temporary spokesperson,' Gwyneth Paltrow, answers questions in post-scandal company video

Gwyneth Paltrow teamed up with Astronomer Friday to poke fun at the bizarre jumbotron controversy last week at a Coldplay concert that led to the tech startup’s CEO resigning from his job after he was allegedly caught on the concert’s kiss cam with his mistress.

"Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," the Goop founder said in an official (yet very tongue-in-cheek) video posted on Astronomer’s social media page while sitting at a desk in a button-down shirt with her hands clasped in front of her.

She added that she had been hired "on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer."

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ex-wife, noted that the company had "gotten a lot of questions in the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones."

The video then wipes to someone typing "OMG What the actual f" before the screen cuts it off and returns to Paltrow deadpanning, "Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data ML and AI pipelines at scale."

She added that she and the company were thrilled "so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

She then cut off a second typed question that said, "How is your social media team holding …," answering, "Yes, there is still room available at our Beyond Analytics event in September."

Paltrow added, "We will now be returning to what we do best — delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer."

Last week, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were shown with their arms around each other at a Coldplay concert in Boston while the band’s jumbotron was scanning people in the audience.

Once the pair realized they were on camera, they quickly tried to hide, prompting Martin to joke that they were either "having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Cellphone video from the awkward moment quickly went viral on social media, and internet sleuths identified the pair.

Fox News confirmed Cabot and her ex-husband filed for divorce in 2018, and court documents appear to show their divorce was finalized in 2022.

She has since resigned from Astronomer.

No divorce records have been found for Byron, who appeared to still be married at the time of the incident.

The controversial moment quickly became a meme online and has been spoofed on national TV by stars like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan and even by lawmakers.

But this is Astronomer’s first lighthearted post about the incident.

The company first posted after the incident that it is "committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," later adding a post that Byron had been placed on leave and that he had resigned.