Chuck Woolery: Trump diminished Democrats by doing business

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Trump is an imposter and is in way over his head.

Continue Reading Below

However, long-time game show host Chuck Woolery, famously known for hosting “Wheel of Fortune” and “Love Connection,” believes Trump has diminished Democrats' status by just doing business.

“He's not a politician - -he's a disrupter,” Woolery told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “He’s getting stuff done.”

Woolery said he likes Trump because of what he’s done for the American economy.

“I like the way he communicates. I like the fact that he reduced taxes -- I think he should even reduce them further. I like the fact that he is cutting regulations, these that just shut businesses down,” he said. “He's doing everything that promotes America and promotes the economy. And you got to love him for that.”

NASHVILLE MEETS BOB SAGET IN CMT’S REBOOT OF THIS CLASSIC GAME SHOW

But he said being a vocal Trump supporter has hurt his career and even got him shadow banned from Twitter.

“I am an outspoken Trump supporter and outspoken conservative and outspoken capitalist, and I make no bones about it,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Woolery believes that Twitter wants to shut down conservative voices.

“I tweet every day, I've got about 650,000 followers -- probably would have a lot more if I wasn't so conservative and Twitter didn't shadow ban me and restrict all my movements,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS