Nashville meets Bob Saget in CMT’s reboot of this classic game show

Former “Full House” actor and stand-up comedian Bob Saget is ready to turn country music legends into game show stars.

Saget is the host of CMT’s game show “Nashville Squares” which premieres in November and features icons like Tanya Tucker and actor Gary Busey, he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

The series is a reboot of the classic, tic-tac-toe celebrity game show “Hollywood Squares” from 1965. Saget said he was offered the opportunity to host the classic game show for “many, many years” but turned it down to do more "freeform" work. However “Nashville Squares” is different, he said.

“This is for families,” he said adding “I’ve always loved country music, and [in] all my standup, I've always done country songs.”

Saget said he’s been working on a couple of new tracks for his upcoming standup special and even did one for the show called “Corn’s My Meat.”

“It’s a vegan song,” he said.

Saget said the format of the show is similar to VH1’s “Hip Hop Squares” and will be a lot of “fun.”

”I said, ‘Why me?’” Saget asked CMT when offered the position. “And they said, ‘Well, because we just want you to be funny and be yourself.’”

