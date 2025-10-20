Some Jeep production hobbled by aluminum shortage

An aluminum shortage is forcing a Michigan factory that produces certain Jeep vehicles, including its flagship luxury SUV, to temporarily halt production for several weeks.

A United Auto Workers (UAW) source told FOX Business that a shift at the Warren Truck Assembly plant in Michigan is on temporary layoff due to an aluminum supply chain issue. The halt in production is impacting the production of Jeep's Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the source said.

The UAW is a labor union representing the Big Three automakers – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep.

Stellantis told FOX Business that due to a parts shortage, the plant was paused beginning the week of Oct. 13 and will be idled for three weeks. Production is expected to resume on Nov. 3.

This comes on the heels of Ford temporarily cutting production on certain vehicles at its Kentucky truck plant. Ford halted production of its three-row SUVs, the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, at its Kentucky Truck Plant for the same reason: an aluminum supply shortage. That's according to a memo from the United Auto Workers that was obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Both production issues came in the wake of a fire that broke out at a Novelis plant in Oswego, New York. Novelis, a key supplier of automotive-grade aluminum, suspended production in September following a fire that broke out in the plant. The company previously told FOX Business that it won't be back in operation until the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as it works to restore the Oswego facility’s hot mill.

The fire started around 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, and only impacted one area of the plant, according to a Novelis spokesperson. Still, it will remain offline for several months, impacting the production of aluminum sheet used by U.S. automakers, including Ford. The plant supplies roughly 40% of the aluminum sheet used by the industry, according to reports.

Ford previously told FOX Business that it has been working closely with Novelis, one of several of its aluminum suppliers, to address the situation.

"A full team is dedicated to addressing the situation and exploring all possible alternatives to minimize any potential disruptions," the automaker said.