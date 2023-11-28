Christmas countdown goes luxury as designer Advent calendars showcase beauty and wellness products

The countdown to Christmas has surpassed prayers, pictures and small squares of chocolate.

Today's newest Advent calendar trend involves high-end designer products with a price tag to match.

Luxury brands such as Christian Dior, Charlotte Tilbury, Christian Louboutin and even Vogue have released their own spin on the anticipation of Christmas for 2023.

Christian Dior shared details with FOX Business about its three calendar variations, including a four-day mini "discovery set" for $160 and two 24-day Advent calendars — one retailing for $750 and the other for $4,200.

The luxury fashion brand's most expensive option, called "The Trunk of Dreams," is made of "premium wood" and closes with a golden buckle in the front.

The calendar contains a variety of fragrances, scented candles, skincare, makeup products and more.

Fellow fashion behemoth Christian Louboutin released its Advent calendar for $600 — and it’s already sold out online.

The 24-day Louboutin calendar includes a variety of makeup samples, lipsticks, perfumes and other accessories.

Makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury also sold out its 2023 Advent calendar, which retailed for $210.

The jewelry box-style "calendar," called the "Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets," sports 12 drawers with crystal knobs, with a surprise gift in each.

Charlotte Tilbury, chairman, president, chief creative officer and founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, headquartered in London, shared in an email to FOX Business that there is a waitlist for her Advent calendars every year.

"The world is obsessed with my holiday trinkets, treats and treasures," she said.

"I’ve picked some of my most viral, trending, award-winning products to make everyone look and feel like a star!"

Tilbury said the calendar is "like a mini beauty wardrobe" that's the "perfect magic gift," which she said makes the product even more appealing to consumers.

"It makes all your holiday beauty dreams come true," she said.

"I’ve always believed that the countdown to the holiday season truly begins when you open the first drawer of my Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets — there are so many iconic beauty showstoppers and award-winning makeup and skincare secrets to discover," she added.

Vogue’s "Festive Calendar" features 31 products from 25 "premium brands," according to the product description. It retails for £350 but has a £1,500 value, or about $1,900 in U.S. dollars.

Other accessible brands with high-demand Advent calendars include Victoria’s Secret’s "12 Days of Bombshell," which contains a handful of different fragrances, lip glosses and self-care items.

The product retails for $195 on the Victoria’s Secret website, but it is currently out of stock.

Wellness and bath bomb brand Lush has a 25-day Advent calendar that is packaged in a large, two-tier chest. It retails for $310.

The festive box holds various seasonal bath bombs, shower gels, soaps and other items hidden in confetti.

TikTok has exploded with interest in these Advent products and others in recent years.

#Adventcalendar currently has more than six billion views on the app.

TikToker Courtney Cahoon, who has 1.4 million TikTok followers, has made an entire video series of herself unboxing numerous Advent calendars based on her followers’ requests.

In an email exchange with FOX Business, Cahoon — based in Salt Lake City, Utah — revealed that there is increased demand for Advent calendar content.

"I started doing the Advent calendar series last year, and already just this year I’ve noticed how much harder they are to find because they sell out so fast and so early," she said.

"Many of them were already sold out by the end of October. I think the demand will just keep growing each year as well."

Cahoon assumed that what consumers love most about luxury calendars is the fact that they're getting a good deal on products they love, while also "being surprised and keeping the fun throughout the holidays."

The influencer and mother added that while every brand is different, the more expensive, designer Advent calendars are worth the price — as the included products would cost more if purchased separately, she said.

"But do you really want that many small items from the brand?" she asked. "I think it comes down to personal preferences, but if you really like the brand of calendar you are opening, it will usually be worth it and a better deal."

Cahoon reflected on this year's pick of Advent calendars, noting that there have been "so many good ones."

Her favorite, though, has been MAC Cosmetics' Advent calendar.

The limited edition 24-day calendar from MAC retails for $220 and is currently sold out, according to the MAC website.

"I still have more to review this season, but Mac is taking the lead so far," she said. "They had so many full-sized items, so you truly were getting a deal, but also the variety was amazing, from lip products to primers, to eye makeup."

"It was amazing, and the packaging was gorgeous and so fun to open."