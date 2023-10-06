White Claw teams up for nail polish collab so fans can 'match their nails' to popular hard seltzer flavors

White Claw and London-based nail company Nails.INC have teamed up to create a solution for opening a can without messing up your nails.

The hard seltzer company and nail team have put together the "Claw Saver Set," which comes with four White Claw-inspired colors, nail stickers and the inventive Claw Saver tool.

The Claw Saver is a specially designed nail tool "that helps you crack open a can without messing up your nails," according to Nails.INC's website.

NAIL POLISH COLORS REPRESENTING POPULAR JAMBA SMOOTHIES AVAILABLE SOON IN NEW COLLABORATION

The White Claw-inspired colors are Black Cherry Bliss (berry pink), Mango Tango (mango yellow), Natural Lime (lime green) and Love Very Blackberry (berry purple).

This out-of-the-box collaboration is White Claw's first move into the world of beauty.

"White Claw decided to enter the beauty space because we believe in bringing refreshing perspectives to the things you love, including everything beauty," Lena Lewis, senior director and consumer connection hub at White Claw, shared in a statement with FOX Business.

"At a time when nail art is picking up steam with beauty fans, we started to notice how much White Claw fans love to match their nails to their favorite White Claws."

WHITE CLAW'S VODKA DRINK IS HERE

Chipping a nail has also been a fear of consumers when enjoying a can of seltzer, which is why White Claw apparently wanted to team up with Nails.INC.

"We decided to partner with Nails.INC because they are a leading innovator in the nail beauty category and are known for setting trends in color, service and product across the world," Lewis said.

The nail polish is infused with "protective, hardening biotin and retinol for the ultimate hardcore formula," Nails.INC noted on its website.

The protective polish is reportedly meant to "protect the claws" of those holding their White Claw.

TRULY HARD SELTZER RELEASES LIMITED EDITION HALLOWEEN BOOZE IN WICKED BLACK HUES

The nail collection is available for $23.00 on both the Nails.INC website and Amazon.com.

"We're always inspired by our customers and insight — we have the shared sentiment that ‘there’s nothing worse than breaking a nail’ — and this can of course lead to all sorts of fun ideas," Thea Green, founder of Nails.INC, shared with Women's Wear Daily.

Both companies appear to be looking forward to seeing how fans will respond to this new collaboration.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"[White Claw and Nails.INC] are confident that White Claw lovers and beauty fans in particular will enjoy this collab," Lewis commented.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.