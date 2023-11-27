Viral glass storage containers sold at Costco spark mixed reviews as item reportedly flies off shelves

Costco shoppers are igniting a conversation about a set of glass storage containers that are reportedly selling out fast, according to social media users who are chiming in on a viral Instagram video posted by a fan of the wholesaler.

The product, "Ello Meal Prep Glass Food Storage Containers," comes in a set of five and has made headlines in recent days.

The 10-piece set includes five glass containers and five leak-proof lids.

It comes with silicon-made removable bands that are used to protect the glass containers from chipping or breaking.

The containers without the lid can apparently withstand oven temperatures up to 450°F and are microwave safe, according to Costco's website.

The lid and container are meant for meal prep and other food stage necessities, making the item refrigerator- and freezer-safe.

"These 3.4 cup containers have different colored lids and silicone protection bases, so you can have fun keeping track of your prepped meals," Costco's website details.

The storage containers are made of tempered glass to resist any stains and odors, the wholesaler noted online.

The lids lock in place to help keep food fresher for longer.

While many seem to be excited about the set — available for $28.99 online and $19.99 in store — there seems to be some controversy surrounding the hot-ticket item.

A video featuring the newly released containers was posted on Instagram on the page @costcobuys and has garnered over 1.2 million views.

Many Costco shoppers shared thoughts about the containers in the comments section.

"I’m buying those when I see them at my local Costco!" one user wrote.

"I've been wanting these [at] Costco where I live. Darn," another wrote.

"These went so fast at my Costco!" one person said.

"Such a good deal," another user commented.

The size of the containers has been called into question, with several people claiming they're not big enough for the containers' intended purpose.

"They look so small for meal prep," an Instagram user pointed out.

"Yes, the size is small. Standard Meal Prep container is 38oz / 4.75cups / 1124ml compare[d] to this glass meal prep container, [which] is 3.4cups / 800ml," another wrote in response.

"Worst brand ever! Breaks soooo easily," one man commented.

The item has not yet sold out online, but according to comments posted on the viral video, it's no longer available at all Costco locations.

The same Ello product is being sold at Walmart, Amazon and Target.

Prices range from $26 to $40 online.

FOX Business reached out to Costco and @costcobuys for comment.