Kelce and Swift inspire bold red lipstick from Fireball that tastes like cinnamon whisky: 'Extra heat'

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releasing a limited edition Fireball Cinnamon Delight RED Lipstick inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is coming out with a bold red lipstick that may unite football, makeup and pop culture fans in light of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rumored relationship. 

The popular whisky company shared social media posts about its Fireball Cinnamon RED Delight Lipstick on Monday, Oct. 2, and a spokesperson from The Sazerac Company — owner of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky — confirmed to FOX Business the product is being developed.

In an email, Sazerac noted that the color red has been prominent in the 2023 NFL season.

While Sazerac didn’t directly name the Kansas City Chiefs — the team Kelce plays for — red is one of the football team’s official colors.

"Fireball has a history of being the celebratory drink of choice for football players and fans alike, and we think this season’s epic mash-up of football and pop culture is worthy of a little extra heat," said Danny Suich, global brand director for Fireball, in a statement.

Fireball Cinnamon Delight RED lipstick

The upcoming Fireball Cinnamon Delight RED Lipstick is a limited edition product from Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. (Fireball Cinnamon Whisky/The Sazerac Company / Fox News)

"There are a lot of new football fans in the stands these days who may be looking for a bold way to support their favorite team or tight end with a spicy, RED new look, and, as always, Fireball is here to help. Because in our opinion, every touchdown should taste like a championship parade," he continued.

Red is a significant color for Swift; she often wears red lipstick during her performances and public appearances.

Swift also released an album named "Red" in 2012 — and went on a 15-month concert tour known as "The Red Tour" from March 2013 to June 2014.

The 34-year-old award-winning pop singer re-recorded and released her famous "Red" album in 2021 as "Red (Taylor’s Version)" following her dispute with music executive Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift cheers during a K

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Color aside, Kelce, 34, seems to enjoy Fireball Cinnamon Whisky products. 

In February, the NFL tight end went viral when a video showed him catching a small bottle of Fireball that was thrown at him during the Super Bowl Victory Parade in Kansas City — he drank the bottle in front of the crowd.

Kelce’s football podcast, "New Heights," which he hosts alongside his brother, Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, shared the viral video on X, formerly Twitter, with the phrase, "Those cinnamon delights."

Fireball is pricing its limited edition lipstick at $13.87.

Fans of Taylor Swift know the singer considers the number 13 to be her lucky number, while fans of Kelce know the football player’s jersey number is 87.

Sazerac told FOX Business in an email that its Fireball Cinnamon Delight RED Lipstick can be worn to a championship parade or to a football viewing party.

It is "the perfect statement to make if you find yourself wanting to be supportive of a certain team … or new relationship," the spirits company also said.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Minneapolis.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce haven’t confirmed to the public whether they’re in a romantic relationship, but fans have been keeping a close eye on the pair in recent weeks.

The singer and footballer made headlines in late September when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in Missouri — and again at the start of October, when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in New Jersey.

Prior to that, Kelce attended Swift’s Kansas City concert in July when she stopped by Arrowhead Stadium as part of The Eras Tour.

Her current tour is running through November 2024.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.