Pricey Chanel Advent calendar ripped on TikTok: 'I'm done'

Chanel’s pricey Advent calendar took heavy criticism on social media from some underwhelmed customers.

The $825 box, shaped like a giant Chanel No 5 Eau De Parfum bottle, hides surprises such as stickers, a magnet, a flipbook and an empty dust bag. The few beauty products inside, including two red lipsticks, perfume and body lotion, are sample size.

Popular video sharing app TikTok blew up with users calling out Chanel.

One user, @eliseharmon, started the criticism with a public unveiling on her account, which drew reaction from other TikTok users.

"Chanel just blocked me," she announced to her followers in a video Thursday. "They blocked me! What’s not clicking, Chanel? Something’s wrong."

After opening box No. 18 and revealing more stickers, the TikToker reacted out of frustration: "I’m done."

Other luxury brands have curated their own Advent calendars, including Dior, whose product retails for $550 and includes all sample sizes of makeup, skin care and miscellaneous beauty products. Chanel's calendar is sold out online.

Chanel did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.