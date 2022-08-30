Chipotle testing chicken al pastor at over 90 locations in two cities

Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing out a spicy new protein option at over 90 locations in two U.S. cities.

The new option, chicken al pastor, will be tested in 94 restaurants in Denver, Colorado, and Indianapolis, Indiana, for a limited time, the Mexican fast-food chain announced in a release Tuesday. The chicken al pastor features "bold yet balanced" flavors of Chipotle's signature adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice, according to the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,612.04 -25.70 -1.57%

"We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," the company's chief marketing officer, Chris Brandt, said in a statement. "The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way."

DESSERT MAY BE COMING TO CHIPOTLE

From Sept. 6 to 11, Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee for all chicken al pastor orders placed through the company's website and app that are at least $10 and do not exceed $200, according to the release.

The chicken al pastor's testing comes after Chipotle rolled out pollo asado in March for a limited time at all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. That protein option was Chipotle's "first menu innovation with chicken" in the company's history, it said at the time.