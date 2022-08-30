Expand / Collapse search
Chipotle testing chicken al pastor at over 90 locations in two cities

The Mexican chain will test it in Denver and Indianapolis

Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing out a spicy new protein option at over 90 locations in two U.S. cities.

The new option, chicken al pastor, will be tested in 94 restaurants in Denver, Colorado, and Indianapolis, Indiana, for a limited time, the Mexican fast-food chain announced in a release Tuesday. The chicken al pastor features "bold yet balanced" flavors of Chipotle's signature adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice, according to the company.

"We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," the company's chief marketing officer, Chris Brandt, said in a statement. "The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way."

From Sept. 6 to 11, Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee for all chicken al pastor orders placed through the company's website and app that are at least $10 and do not exceed $200, according to the release.

People visit a Chipotle restaurant on Feb. 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported quarterly earnings that topped analyst expectations causing its shares to rise. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The chicken al pastor's testing comes after Chipotle rolled out pollo asado in March for a limited time at all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. That protein option was Chipotle's "first menu innovation with chicken" in the company's history, it said at the time.