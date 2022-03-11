Chipotle launches Pollo Asado in US, Canada for limited time

e

Chipotle fans across the country can now get a new kind of chicken.

The restaurant chain announced on Thursday that its new protein, Pollo Asado, is available at all locations in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

Chipotle first tested Pollo Asado at 95 locations in Sacramento, California, and Cincinnati, Ohio, in November 2021.

According to Chipotle’s announcement, the test market results for Pollo Asado were "on par" with Chipotle’s "bestselling menu innovation," Smoked Brisket, which Chipotle tested in December 2020.

Pollo Asado is Chipotle’s "first menu innovation with chicken" in the company’s 29-year history, the announcement said.

"Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "We're thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."

Chipotle will also be offering $0 delivery fees on all Pollo Asado orders that are placed on Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app, according to the announcement.

The $0 delivery fee deal will be available in the U.S. from March 14-20 and in Canada from March 13-20, the announcement said.

FOX Business previously reported on Chipotle’s newest chicken item when it was being tested in Sacramento and Cincinnati.

Pollo Asado is seasoned with a dry rub made from cumin, guajillo peppers and coriander. After it is grilled, the chicken is finished with garlic, chili peppers, lime and cilantro, FOX Business previously reported.