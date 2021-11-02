Chipotle tests new chicken item for first time in 28 years

Chipotle is testing a new kind of chicken for the first time since the founding of the company.

The fast-casual restaurant chain announced Tuesday that it is testing Pollo Asado on its menu at select locations in Ohio and California.

This new chicken option is Chipotle’s "first menu innovation with chicken" in the 28 years since the chain was founded in 1993, according to the announcement.

BURGER KING, ROBINHOOD SERVING UP ‘SIDE OF CRYPTO’ WITH BITCOIN, DOGECOIN, ETHEREUM GIVEAWAY

Chipotle’s newest chicken option is seasoned with a dry rub made from cumin, guajillo peppers and coriander. After it is grilled, the Pollo Asado is finished with garlic, chili peppers, lime and cilantro, the announcement said.

Pollo Asado will be tested at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sacramento, California, but only for a limited time, according to the announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fans in those areas can get a $0 delivery fee on all Pollo Asado orders between Nov. 8-14 if they order through the Chipotle app or on the restaurant’s website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. 1,799.62 -1.82 -0.10%

"Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS