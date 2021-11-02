Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Chipotle tests new chicken item for first time in 28 years

Pollo Asado will only be available at 95 locations in Sacramento, California, and Cincinnati, Ohio

close
Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung on inflation and how COVID has impacted the food industry.  video

Chipotle CFO: Inflation ‘affecting most of our ingredients’

Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung on inflation and how COVID has impacted the food industry. 

Chipotle is testing a new kind of chicken for the first time since the founding of the company. 

The fast-casual restaurant chain announced Tuesday that it is testing Pollo Asado on its menu at select locations in Ohio and California. 

This new chicken option is Chipotle’s "first menu innovation with chicken" in the 28 years since the chain was founded in 1993, according to the announcement

BURGER KING, ROBINHOOD SERVING UP ‘SIDE OF CRYPTO’ WITH BITCOIN, DOGECOIN, ETHEREUM GIVEAWAY

Chipotle’s newest chicken option is seasoned with a dry rub made from cumin, guajillo peppers and coriander. After it is grilled, the Pollo Asado is finished with garlic, chili peppers, lime and cilantro, the announcement said. 

Chipotle is testing Pollo Asado at 95 locations in Sacramento, California, and Cincinnati for a limited time. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Pollo Asado will be tested at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sacramento, California, but only for a limited time, according to the announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fans in those areas can get a $0 delivery fee on all Pollo Asado orders between Nov. 8-14 if they order through the Chipotle app or on the restaurant’s website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. 1,799.62 -1.82 -0.10%

"Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS