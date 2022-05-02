Expand / Collapse search
Dessert may be coming to Chipotle

Chipotle is 'exploring' new menu innovations

Chipotle might be making its menu a little sweeter. 

CEO Brian Niccol said during the company's first-quarter earnings call that it usually introduces two or three new menu items each year "using a disciplined, stage-gate approach to innovation."

CHIPOTLE TESTS NEW STEAK OPTION, BUT ONLY IN THESE LOCATIONS

One of those items could be dessert, according to Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt. 

Chipotle

A Chipotle restaurant in Miami, Florida. (Getty Images/ Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

"We are constantly exploring new menu innovations, and dessert is an area where we see opportunity," Brandt told FOX Business in a statement. "A couple of items have been trialed in this category over the past few years, however, we aren’t ready to push anything through the official stage gate process yet." 

The company already reported a strong quarter with total revenue climbing 16% to $2 billion during the first three months of the year. Sales at stores that have been open for at least a year grew 9%. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,461.16 +5.55 +0.38%

If Chipotle takes the plunge, it could garner an even stronger customer base. 

"These new product introductions are extremely effective as they bring in additional customers, drive frequency with existing users and increase check while giving us an opportunity to create buzz around the brand," Niccol said during the earnings call. 

The company will also be joining its fast-food rivals who are already offering dessert items to customers. 

Fast-food chains already offering dessert:  

Chick-fil-A 

  • Ice cream cones
  • Milkshakes
  • Chocolate chip cookie
  • Chocolate fudge brownie
  • Frosted coffee
  • Frosted lemonade

Chick-fil-A employee preparing a meal.  (iStock / iStock)

McDonald's 

  • Ice cream cones
  • Ice cream shakes
  • McFlurry
  • Baked apple pie
  • Bakery items

Popeyes

  • Chocolate chip cookies
  • Cinnamon apple pie
  • Wildberry beignets

A Popeyes fast food chain restaurant is seen on August 30, 2019 on a street of Washington D.C.  (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Qdoba

  • Chocolate chip cookies
  • Brownies

Shake Shack 

  • Frozen custard
  • Frozen custard shakes
  • Floats

Shake Shack's first-ever drive thru location in Maple Grove, Minnesota.  (Shake Shack)

Taco Bell 

  • Cinnabon delights
  • Cinnamon twists

Wendy's 

  • Chocolate chip cookie
  • Sugar cookie
  • Oatmeal bar
  • Frosty