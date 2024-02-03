Expand / Collapse search
Chipotle celebrates Super Bowl by offering free Queso Blanco with entrée purchase

The deal can be used up to 7 times between Feb. 5 and Super Bowl Sunday

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a cheesy deal for its fans ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

In honor of the Super Bowl kicking off Feb. 11, the fast-casual Mexican food chain is offering a free small side of Queso Blanco with any entrée purchase for an entire week.

Customers can use the promo code QUESO24 for a free small side of Queso Blanco when ordering through Chipotle app or website. 

The deal starts Feb. 5, and can be used once a day until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11. It is only valid at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Queso blanco being poured on Chipotle entree

Chipotle, fast-casual Mexican food chain is offering a free small side of Queso Blanco with any entrée purchase. (Chipotle Mexican Grill / Fox News)

Queso refers to a cheese-based Mexican dip that incorporates peppers. The word queso means cheese in Spanish.

Chipotle's Queso Blanco is made using poblano, serrano, and chipotle peppers. Its base is made with aged Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheese.

Chipotle employee serves customers

Chipotle restaurant workers fill orders for customers. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

Chipotle's Queso Blanco was launched by the company in 2020. The chain previously served a different queso product. 

In a press release at the time, Chipotle said that the cheese dip had "just the right amount of spicy kick."

Chipotle restaurant

A Chipotle restaurant in New York City. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

"Queso Blanco's Monterey Jack cheese is made from dairy supplied by small and mid-size family farms in Wisconsin, adhering to Chipotle's 'Food with Integrity' standards," Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle said in a 2020 statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11.

